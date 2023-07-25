NewLeftHeader

57th Annual Sawdust Art Festival in full swing with special events, promotions and weekly programming

Experience the magic of the Sawdust Art Festival this summer with handcrafted art by 168 Laguna Beach artists, live music on three stages, complimentary art classes, demonstrations and more! Mark your calendars for these special offerings:

OC Resident Nights & Free County Days – Select weekdays, Valid 4-8 p.m. Residents of Orange County receive free admission on one select evening

every week from 4-8 p.m. Residents of Los Angeles, San Diego and Riverside

counties receive free admission on select days. For more information, click here.

Note: Laguna Beach residents receive free admission Monday and Thursday evenings, from 4-8 p.m.

57th annual crowd

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Sip, Talk & Walk – Wednesdays at 3 p.m.

Docent-led tours of the grounds that include artist introductions and

demonstrations in a variety of media, with complimentary wine included. Free

with admission.

Complimentary Wine Tastings – Thursdays, 4-7 p.m.

57 annual art classes

Courtesy of Sawdust Festival

Complimentary art classes on Thursday and Friday at 5 p.m.

Art Alive at 5 – Thursdays and Fridays, 5-6 p.m.

Complimentary evening art classes are offered weekly on Thursday and Friday at 5 p.m. They are first come, first served and will feature mixed media, painting and more.

Far Out Fashion Show – Sunday, Aug. 6 at 12 p.m.

An eclectic feast for the eyes, where creative style collides with original art in a curated collection of clothing, jewelry and more, created by exhibiting Sawdust

artists.

57 annual fashion show

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Sawdust Festival

2022 Fashion Show - Leatherwork by Carrie Rae Woodburn

Artists’ Benevolence Fund Art Auction – Sunday, Aug. 13 at 12 p.m.

This special event features original artwork at a live auction with 100% of the

proceeds benefiting the Artists’ Benevolence Fund which provides financial assistance to Laguna Beach artists in times of emergency. Live auction will

feature local Ed Steinfeld as the auctioneer.

Theme Days

Country Western Day – Saturday, Aug. 5

Woodstock Day – Saturday, Aug. 12

Beatles Day – Saturday, Aug. 26

Sawdust Art Festival is open daily through Sunday, Sept. 3. Hours of operation are 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

For more information on exhibiting artists, entertainment and art classes, visit www.sawdustartfestival.org. Tickets may be purchased in advance online, or in person at the Box Office during festival hours: $10 for adults, $7 for

seniors (65+) and $5 for children (6-12). Children 5 and under are free.

Military veterans receive free admission.

 

