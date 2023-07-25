NewLeftHeader

Fair Game 072523

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

The “Prodigal Son” is heading “home” to see mom again

TJ headshot AugIt’s crazy how our brain works, or, for that matter, doesn’t. Last month my mom turned 93. She resides in a facility in Arlington, Texas. More than a few years ago she started showing advanced signs of Alzheimer’s disease.

It’s been an ugly progression to witness a loved one going through it.

Why Arlington? The Johnson clan has five children, with my youngest sister Carol living nearby in Dallas. She’s the natural caregiver of the group and takes time out of her very busy schedule as employee, manager, wife, mother and grandmother, to also keep a watchful eye over our mom.

Both of them are lucky to have each other.

Unfortunately, I have been the bad son. While Carol sees our mom regularly, my other siblings (Cliff, Nancy and Mary Jean) have visited from long distances occasionally, perhaps for their own peace of mind rather than my mom’s. You see, she doesn’t remember them.

A question to one of my siblings on a visit from our very happy mother went something like this, “Now, how do I know you again?”

I struggle with all of that. I remember my mom as a well put together mother fresh out of the beauty parlor, all dressed up for a night on the town with my dad. And even though that has been years ago, that’s how I choose to remember her when I close my eyes to fondly recall my younger days.

So, the bad me decided to NOT visit my mom a while back, justifying it to myself that she wouldn’t miss me one way or the other, because she doesn’t even remember who I am. To make matters even worse, it’s been months since I last called her on the telephone to even check in.

I know what you’re saying about me, and you’re absolutely not wrong. Just so you know, I’m certainly not proud of it.

Anyway, it’s all changing this week. This morning I left on an American Airlines flight to Dallas. Yes, I’ve shamed myself into visiting her…finally.

The truth is – I’m now excited! Particularly after my sister Carol stopped by last week to see our mom and, while there, said, “You remember Tom, he’s coming to visit you next week.”

After a short thought process, my mom responded, “My son, Tom?”

Yeah, mom, that’s the guy!

She forgot the “favorite” before son part, but that’s okay; I’ll remind her when I see her.

My plan is that I will see her at least once tomorrow and perhaps even a second time later in the day, or the next morning before heading back home.

I’ve seen pictures of her…she’s not exactly who I remember. She’s wheelchair bound and has her salt-and-pepper hair kind of plastered over to one side. She looks like she’s 93 years old for God’s sake. She won’t laugh at my jokes anymore, after a lifetime of being my greatest audience. She won’t be able to carry on a conversation and will tire after just a few minutes together.

The fact is this visit is absolutely more for me than it is for her. I want to remind her once again, even if she doesn’t remember, that I love her tremendously. I want to thank her for what she’s meant to me in my life and for all she’s given to us kids, with her sacrifices.

I will hug her and kiss her when I leave. And then I’ll probably hug her again, holding her tight as tears form in my eyes. And while her health seems good today and her demeanor is happy, it could very well be the last time I’ll see her. Because, at 93, you just never know.

A couple of things: Don’t get yourself into the situation I’ve put myself in, because it will eat at you. Take time to tell those around you what they mean to you and count your lucky stars that you have them in your life even if it’s just for today.

I’ll say it again, it’s crazy how our brain works. And I’m not talking about my mom’s; I’m talking about mine!

• • •

If you like to hit the little white ball, do I have something for you. The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach will host its 23rd annual Bob Margolis Golf Tournament on Monday, Aug. 7, at Aliso Viejo Country Club.

Here’s what golfers can look forward to:

–A fun day on the course while supporting our communities’ youth. Proceeds from the tournament directly impact the lives of youth by promoting their socio-emotional health and well-being.

–The tournament features a chopper ball drop, silent auction, lunch on the course, kegs of beer and games in the course, contests and an awards after-party. Tickets for the chopper ball drop are available to all, but will sell out at 1,000 in quantity. The grand prize is a two-night staycation at the Montage Laguna Beach, including an ocean-view suite (including room tax and parking), plus $60 daily breakfast room credit and two 60-minute spa treatments (including gratuity). Attendance at the tournament is not required to win.

The tournament is named in memory of Bob Margolis, whose character is honored by the contributions of the community towards the Boys & Girls Club.

For more information, go here.

And, if you need more, remember that the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach serves more than 3,000 youth per day in the Laguna Beach, Lake Forest, Aliso Viejo and Mission Viejo areas.

• • •

Looking for some great bargains? The Assistance League of Laguna Beach is holding a 1/2 off sale at their Thrift Shop. The discount is good throughout the entire store including the boutique. Head over there today (July 25), Thursday, July 27 and Saturday, July 29. Hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. All proceeds go to their philanthropic programs. They are located at 526 Glenneyre St., Laguna Beach. For more info, visit www.assistanceleague.org/lagunabeach.

 

