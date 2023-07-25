NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 59  |  July 25, 2023Subscribe

Art workshop at Hortense Miller Garden features 072523

Share this story

Art workshop at Hortense Miller Garden features colored pencil drawing with Elizabeth McGhee

Learn to draw with colored pencils and blend them like paint through a step-by-step process taught by LOCA arts Education artist Elizabeth McGhee. The art workshop takes place at Hortense Miller Garden on Saturday, Aug. 5 from 9:45 a.m.-12 p.m. Using layering and blending techniques on toned matt board, each person will complete a finished rendering of a flower. All materials are provided.

Art workshop flowers

Courtesy of Hortense Miller Garden

Learn to draw with colored pencils at the art workshop with Elizabeth McGhee on August 5

After the workshop, a short tour of the residence will follow. To request a reservation, visit www.hortensemillergarden.org.

This hidden Laguna gem features a 2.5-acre garden with more than a dozen unique trails and a pristine mid-century modern home built by Knowlton Fernald in 1958 on the slope of Boat Canyon. Tucked under towering Canary Pines, planted as one-gallon specimens, there are more than 600 plant species of which about 150 are California natives. The walls of glass in this home offer breathtaking ocean and canyon views, while the original furnishings give the home a rare authenticity, fitting of a true Laguna artist.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.