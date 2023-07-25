NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 59  |  July 25, 2023Subscribe

School Notes 072523

Share this story

School Notes

News and notes from our colleges and universities

Tufts University awarded more than 2,800 degrees across all schools during its ceremony commemorating the accomplishments of the Class of 2023.

Saba Saffarian-Toosi, of Laguna Beach, graduated with a degree in Biology (BS) from Tufts University.

Tufts University, located on campuses in Boston, Medford/Somerville and Grafton, Mass. and in Talloires, France, is recognized among the premier research universities in the U.S. Tufts enjoys a global reputation for academic excellence and for the preparation of students as leaders in a wide range of professions. A growing number of innovative teaching and research initiatives span all Tufts campuses, and collaboration among the faculty and students in the undergraduate, graduate and professional programs across the university’s schools is widely encouraged.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.