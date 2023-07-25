NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 59  |  July 25, 2023Subscribe

Ken’s Jewelry Store, the pride of ownership 072523

Share this story

Ken’s Jewelry Store, the pride of ownership

By Karyn Philippsen

I happened to notice a lovely daily/weekly routine and custom earlier this week and I thought I would share.

I love the beauty and uniqueness of Ken’s Jewelry Store, where the other day I observed something very special.

I also recalled the wonderful story about Ken and Carol (Lauher), and the building history in the November 2021 issue of Stu News Laguna. You can view it here.

 Ken was outside cleaning the cobwebs and dust from his building and planters, and picking up trash along the sidewalk and parking area.

Ken s Jewelry Store back view

Ken s Jewelry Store side view

Photos by Karyn Philippsen

Ken Lauher outside his landmark Ken’s Jewelry Store

It was so heartwarming to see the pride and care that is a daily practice before opening for business and welcoming guests.

It was just a wonderful example of being a good Laguna Beach citizen and global citizen.

My travels often take me to places where shopkeepers are sweeping and preparing for the beauty of the day in their community. It reminded me when I was in Menton, France in the wee hours of the morning, and the baker was sweeping the shop entrance and wiping down tables and chairs while the aroma of baking croissants was taking over the entire little cobblestone street. It was all about pride and preparation.

Making things nice and taking responsibility beyond your own property line is to be admired.

Karyn Philippsen is a Laguna Beach resident. She serves on the Visit Laguna Beach board of directors and is a board member of Laguna Beach Sister Cities.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.