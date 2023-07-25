NewLeftHeader

Only a few spots remain for The Great Plein Air 072523

Only a few spots remain for The Great Plein Air Art Experience at Crystal Cove

A few art classes are still open at Crystal Cove State Park, so come spend a relaxing day capturing the beauty of the Cove on canvas during The Great Plein Air Art Experience. With guidance from Crystal Cove plein air artist Debbie Morines, participants will be taken through the process of creating a plein air painting from beginning to end, no matter the experience level.

Only a few spots painter

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy

There is still time to sign up for an outdoor summer art class at Crystal Cove State Park

Classes are offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. with sessions still open from August 1 through 31, except for the class on August 29. All sessions are held at Cottage #13 (The Beaches Cottage) in Crystal Cove’s Historic District. The cost is $120 per workshop; $100 for Conservancy members. All supplies are provided. Class size is limited to 12 people, ages 18 and up.

Crystal Cove State Park has a rich art history spanning more than 100 years. The tradition continues today, as artists trek down every year to paint the scenic cottages, iconic ocean-side bluffs and relaxing sandy beaches, setting up their easels to paint en plein air – on site, in the open air.

To view the schedule and register for classes, go here.

There is a $15 day use parking fee per vehicle; free with a State Parks annual pass.

 

