NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 59  |  July 25, 2023Subscribe

Pageant of the Masters’ 90th Anniversary Parade FP 072523

Share this story

Pageant of the Masters’ 90th Anniversary Parade

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

On Saturday, July 22, a group of costumed participants stepped back in time and joined the Pageant of the Masters 90th anniversary celebration with a parade, party and costume contest.

Inspired by the 1933 Spirit of the Masters, the sidewalk parade began at the Heisler Park gazebo and traveled through Downtown Laguna Beach, visiting key locations from the Pageant’s early days.

pageant of 10

Click on photo for a larger image

“Last Supper”

pageant of 10

Click on photo for a larger image

Frida Kahlo

pageant of 10

Click on photo for a larger image

Gathering at the cobblestones at Main Beach

pageant of 10

Click on photo for a larger image

Frida Kahlo, “Boy in Blue” and “Pinkie”

pageant of 10

Click on photo for a larger image

Crossing PCH

pageant of 10

Click on photo for a larger image

“Lady in Blue”

pageant of 10

Click on photo for a larger image

Locals from “Last Supper”

pageant of 10

Click on photo for a larger image

More Frida Kahlos

pageant of 10

Click on photo for a larger image

Van Gogh

pageant of 10

Click on photo for a larger image

Artist

The parade ended at the Festival of Arts for a party filled with music, special treats, face painting, photo ops and the presentation of costume prizes by Pageant of the Masters Director Diane Challis Davy.

Taking the first place prize of $250 was a stunning group representation of Piet Mondrian by Jessica Simrell, Loreelai Pohl and Jessica Mason.

The second place prize of $100 was awarded to an awe-inspiring portrayal of famed artist Vincent Van Gogh by Sue Siehmer.

The third place prize of $50 went to a captivating interpretation of Leonardo da Vinci’s portrait Lady with an Ermine re-created by Rome Fiore.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.