Chabad Hebrew School accepting new students for the 2023/2024 academic year to include Nosh Masters Culinary adventure

New students are now being accepted for the upcoming academic year at Chabad Hebrew School, which begins on September 12. They are also announcing a new program – Nosh Masters Culinary adventure.

New academic year starts on September 12

The Chabad Hebrew School is an interactive, hands-on program that offers children ages 5-12 the opportunity to explore their heritage in an engaging and exciting manner. They believe that children learn by experience. Their curriculum allows students to bake a Challah, make their own Menorahs and participate in a Passover Seder.

Hebrew Reading is taught using the highly acclaimed Aleph Champ program, modeled after the Karate/Martial arts motivational system. Holidays are explored throughout the year with exciting CKids clubs (open to all community children), and Torah stories come alive through hands-on lessons. Above all, morals and values take front row with focus on Mitzvah opportunities.

Torah stories come alive

There is a curriculum highlight this year – Nosh Masters! This monthly culinary adventure is noshing through the Jewish Calendar, with mouthwatering recipes such as High Holiday Pomegranate Salsa, Passover Matzah Pizza, Choco-Chip Challah in a Bag and more.

Classes meet on Tuesday afternoons from 4:30-6 p.m. Bar/Bat Mitzvah lessons are available. For more information, call the Chabad office at 949.499. 0770, or visit their Hebrew School website at www.chabadoflaguna.com.

Chabad is located at 30804 S. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach. Membership is not required.

 

