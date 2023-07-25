NewLeftHeader

Boller, Salvo and Worden among the artists FP 072523

Boller, Salvo and Worden among the artists joining the Platter Painting Party at FOA

Art lovers are invited to a Platter Painting Party on Saturday, July 29 from 8:30-10:30 p.m. in the Art Center at Festival of Arts (FOA). Visitors will watch as 17 Festival exhibitors try their hand at painting personal designs on platters and tiles, using ceramic glazes. “We will be seeing all styles that matter, from traditional to graphic splatters on these platters,” said Mike Tauber, program coordinator.

Visitors may mingle about the gathering, watch the progress and interact with the artists as they are working.

(L-R) Artists Toni Danchik and Carole Boller preparing designs for the Paint Platter Party

Artists include Carole Boller, who said, “My brushes are dancing with excitement! My platter will have a going-to-the-beach theme, I think. Everyone will find out on Saturday night.” “This is the first time I’m trying ceramics, so I’m a little nervous,” said nautical illustrator James Pearce, whose images involve lots of marks, dots and dashes. “My platter will look much like a woodcut I did, with graphic black swirls over a gold background,” said printmaker Vinita Voogd. Additional artists include Kate Cohen, Toni Danchik, Monica Edwards, Carol Heiman-Greene, Sharon Hutchinson, Mark Jacobucci, Lisa Kijak, Yuri Kuznetsov, Natalia Eremeyeva Duarte, Anthony Salvo, Karin Worden and more.

The nearby wine bar and food concession will be open, or visitors may bring their own. All exhibitor booths will be available for visiting throughout the Festival grounds.

The finished, fired platters and tiles will be available for viewing and bidding during the Art-To-Go auction on Sunday Aug. 27 from 6-8 p.m. Closing of bid sheets starts at 7:15 p.m., so early bidding is encouraged.

All events are free with regular Festival admission. Proceeds from sales support the Enrichment Grant Fund of The Artists Fund at Festival of Arts. The event is sponsored by Laguna Clay Company.

For more information, visit https://theartistsfund-foa.org, or call 949.612.1949. Festival of Arts/Pageant of the Masters is located at 650 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

 

