BGCLB hosts 23rd Annual Bob Margolis Golf Tournament on August 7

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach (BGCLB) will host its 23rd annual Bob Margolis Golf Tournament on Monday, Aug. 7, at Aliso Viejo Country Club.

Golfers can look forward to a fun day on the course while supporting the communities’ youth. Proceeds from the tournament directly impact the lives of youth at the Laguna Beach Club by promoting their socio-emotional health and well-being.

BGCLB Golf attendees

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of BGCLB

Attendees at Bob Margolis Golf Tournament

The tournament features a chopper ball drop, silent auction, lunch on the course, kegs of beer and games on the course, contests and an awards after party. Tickets for the chopper ball drop are available to all, but will sell out at 1,000 in quantity.

The grand prize is a two-night staycation at the Montage Laguna Beach, including an ocean-view suite (including room tax and parking), plus $60 daily breakfast room credit and two 60-minute spa treatments (including gratuity). Attendance at the tournament is not required to win.

BGCLB Golf ball drop

Click on photo for a larger image

Ball drop

The tournament is named in memory of Bob Margolis, whose character is honored by the contributions of the community towards the Boys & Girls Club.

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach serves more than 3,000 youth per day in the Laguna Beach, Lake Forest, Aliso Viejo and Mission Viejo areas. The club’s mission is to empower all young people, especially those who need it the most, to reach their full potential by promoting their healthy social, emotional, intellectual and physical development.

For more information about the tournament, click here.

For more information about the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, visit www.bgclagunabeach.org, or call 949.494.2535.

 

