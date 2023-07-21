NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 58  |  July 21, 2023Subscribe

Art-To-Go Best-in-Show winners FP 072123

Share this story

Art-To-Go Best-in-Show winners announced

The mission of The Artists Fund is to promote all Festival of Arts (FOA) exhibitors (past and present) and their work, provide career education through their professional development seminars and webinars, and enrichment grants – helping artists grow their careers. A top priority is helping artists experiencing temporary hardship due to unexpected circumstances.

Art-To-Go, Best-in-Show Awards given to eight artists

The Artists Fund at Festival of Arts presented the Art-To-Go Best-in-Show awards to eight artists on Sunday, July 17 at the FOA grounds. The fundraising collection, themed “All Together Now,” features originals donated by Festival exhibitors to support the hardship fund for artists. Art-To-Go is available daily through August 27 on the Festival grounds.

Art to go eight awards

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Rick Graves

(L-R): Artists Fund President Rick Graves, Eri Sugimoto, Carole Boller, Brad Nead, N.C. Swan, Cliff Wassman, Awards Juror Diane Challis Davy, Michael Ward, Mark Jacobucci and Lynn Beeler

N.C. Swan won Best-in-Theme for her watercolor Gathering of Monarchs for Evening Exhibitions, showing butterflies in a flurry of light. The awards juror was Diane Challis Davy, director of Pageant of the Masters. She was moved by the artists-helping-artists mission of The Artists Fund and Art-To-Go. “It’s my great pleasure to choose my favorites in this collection,” she said. “My choices are influenced by my appreciation of the masters of art.”

art to go Wassman

Courtesy of Artists Fund

Cliff Wassman, First Place for photo “Man Before the Storm”

Davy’s picks included Cliff Wassman – first place for his photo Man Before the Storm, Brad Neal – second place for his rendering of the Pantheon and third place to Festival newcomer Eri Sugimoto for her ceramic jar. Honorable mentions went to Lynn Beeler, Michael Ward and Mark Jacobucci. The People’s Choice Award, voted on by Festival patrons, went to Carole Boller for her iconic yellow rose. Artists Fund President Rick Graves handed out certificates and gifts to the winners and Susan Davis, Festival of Arts director of special events, congratulated the winners.

art to go Swan

Courtesy of Artists Fund

N.C. Swan, Best in Theme, “Gathering of Monarchs for Evening Exhibitions”

All Art-To-Go buyers qualify to win a two-night stay at The Tides Inn. New items are added weekly. View a portion of the collection online at www.theartistsfund-foa.org, or call 949.612.1949.

CAP Exhibit continues through August 10

Media Partner - This is not an Artists Fund event

Updated schedule! Community Art Project (CAP) has partnered with Laguna Beach Unified School District in presenting Woven, an exhibition of student art, continues through August 10 at Laguna Beach City Hall.

Woven, celebrates the transformative power of arts education, and shows what happens when art instruction is combined into every academic discipline. 505 Forest Ave.

View the Exhibitor Yearbook

Fun Video Slideshow

To help introduce the FOA artists, The Artists Fund created their first Exhibitor Yearbook – in video format. It’s fun and easy to watch at The Artists Fund on YouTube. Free, run time is 2.5 minutes.

Exhibitor Yearbook

Among the top reasons art lovers visit Festival of Arts is to meet the exhibitors in-person.

art to go platters

Click on photo for a larger image

Platters being auctioned in 2022 at the Festival

Sunday July 30, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

“Platter Demo Day”

Art Center at Festival of Arts

Watch six Festival exhibitors try their hand at decorating giant ceramic platters and tiles. Free with regular Festival admission. Sponsored by Laguna Clay Company.

Sunday August 20, 12-3 p.m.

Art to Go 20% Off Sale

Festival of Arts

Purchase any Art-To-Go item and enjoy 20% off savings during the Festival Runway Fashion Day event.

Sunday August 27, 6-8 p.m.

Art to Go Sellout Auction

Festival of Arts

Bid on 60 originals and platters by Festival exhibitors. Arrive early – bid sheet closures start at 7:15 p.m. All buyers qualify to win a two-night stay at the Tides Inn Laguna Beach.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.