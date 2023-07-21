Split city council approves new trash collection 072123

Share this story

Split city council approves new trash collection service provider

By SARA HALL

After decades of the same company providing trash collection services to Laguna Beach, a split City Council last week awarded a contract for a new vendor.

Council voted 3-2 on July 11, with Councilmembers Alex Rounaghi and Mark Orgill dissenting, and approved the city’s solid waste franchise agreement to CR&R Incorporated for the collection, transportation, processing and division of recyclable materials, food scraps, yard trimmings, construction, transportation and disposal of municipal solid waste. The new service will start on July 1, 2024 and continue for eight years.

The action comes after Waste Management of Orange County has serviced the city for several decades. Most of the discussion revolved around WM’s contract management issues over the years and the numerous exceptions to the agreement that the company requested. Although both councilmembers and residents praised the current drivers and shared stories and positive feedback about the reliable and high-quality service they’ve received.

This is a very difficult decision, said Mayor Bob Whalen, echoing a number of public comments. But they can all agree that the drivers are fantastic, he added, they do great work every day, all year long.

“It’s not the drivers that are an issue at all, it’s been the management of the contract and the lack of attention to administering our contract and giving us that level of service,” he said. “I think we’ll get that with a new company that’s motivated to provide a good level of service.”

Looking at the evaluation criteria results, CR&R was clearly superior on several points, he said. At the end of the day, CR&R was a motivated company that has a significant presence in Orange County and is willing to assign a senior team, he noted.

Councilmember George Weiss agreed and commented that CR&R provided better and more thorough feedback on the proposal than the current vendor, WM.

“It was the incumbent’s to lose,” Weiss said.

The willingness of CR&R to eliminate all the significant exceptions is also important to note, Whalen added. If they took more time to discuss the requested exceptions with WM, they’d likely not end up with as good of a deal.

“I don’t know where we’d end up on negotiations, but I can’t believe we’d end up with an elimination of all six (exceptions),” he said.

Also, over the next eight years (or 10 with the possible extension), the rate projections between CR&R and the more expensive estimates from WM, it’s millions of dollars of difference to the ratepayers, and that doesn’t include any of the potential added cost due to the exceptions requested by WM, Whalen pointed out.

The significant savings, program offerings and willingness of CR&R with the agreement make them the better choice overall, Weiss agreed.

Weiss made a motion to award the contract to CR&R (Whalen later made the same motion, which was ultimately what the council voted on).

“With reluctance, but I think it’s the best decision,” he said.

A lot of people emailed and commented to say stick with WM, Weiss pointed out. The residents know their drivers and they love them. They’ve built a relationship with them over many years.

“I appreciate the drivers’ loyalty to the city and I hope they all stay,” Weiss said. “(But) we have a fiduciary responsibility to look at the best choice from a financial standpoint and from a program standpoint.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Sara Hall

A CR&R truck picks up trash bins in a Newport Beach neighborhood

The city’s current solid waste franchise agreement with Waste Management of OC is set to expire on June 30, 2024, following a one-year contract extension approved on March 21.

The city obtained the services of the consulting firm EcoNomics, Inc., to develop the request for proposals and a franchise agreement for the waste services. On November 21, the city received proposals from CR&R and Waste Management of OC. After reviewing the proposals and interviewing representative panels from each firm, staff recommended that council award the contract to CR&R.

City staff and the consultants found that both proposers have the financial capacity and technical ability to perform the basic collection of trash, recyclables and organics. However, overall CR&R provided the most detailed, comprehensive and well thought out proposal, custom-tailored to the needs and requirements of the city. CR&R’s proposal provides the most value to the city with both the least cost and with less risk, staff explained.

The new contract includes an eight-year term with two optional extensions based on hauler performance, explained the city’s Solid Waste Program Coordinator Liz Avila.

It also includes several programs for the community, she noted. There will now be four bulky item collections, two curbside textile collections, four curbside household hazardous waste collections, two compost giveaways, four composting workshops, one HHW drop-off event and two shredding events per year, and an unlimited sharps mail back program.

The agreement also includes a requirement for one split-body electric collection vehicle for commercial cart customers, one lightweight vehicle for commercial recycling bins and a program to service three containers in hard-to-service neighborhoods.

It also provides reduced commercial rates for recycling and organics collection to incentivize customer participation and reduced residential rates for city-verified backyard composting programs. The agreement also includes a requirement that all new carts and bins have an opt-in sensor program to sense contamination and overages in commercial bins.

Click open story button to continue reading…

CR&R offered the lowest overall costs and rates with limited exceptions to the contract. Staff also noted that the company provided a well-researched, cost-effective operation plan for the incorporation of an electric vehicle with split-body to collect two waste streams in Downtown. CR&R also has experience in hard-to-service and space-constrained neighborhoods, like Balboa Island and provided a two-pass collection program instead of three passes.

Waste Management OC’s projections would cost ratepayers approximately $1.76 million more than CR&R’s estimates (the rates for the different sized bins were about $2 cheaper for each option with CR&R). WM also had nine exceptions to the contract that would negate performance requirements and cost controls built into the contract that would shift financial risk to the city, Avila noted.

There are some issues with WM related to the management of the contract, she said, answering a council question. Avila, who has worked as the city’s franchise agreement administrator for 18 years, has worked with a variety of teams. During the past two years, working with different recycling coordinators, she’s struggled to ensure that the service that the city requires in the contract is actually provided. It’s been difficult and they have worked hard to correct the customer service issues.

“There have been several issues and they’re all related to the management of this franchise agreement on Waste Management’s end,” Avila said.

The council meeting was the first time she’s met some of the top executives of the management team, Avila added. She wished she would have had those contacts during the past two years when they were struggling to ensure that the residents received the best service they required in the franchise agreement, she noted.

It really comes down to the management of this contract, noted Trevor Blythe, vice president and co-owner of EcoNomics. The instability of the different contract managers over the last two years and failures at that level are jeopardizing the city’s compliance with state law, he said.

The exceptions WM requested were also concerning, he added.

Blythe explained that an exception provided by WM that specifies that “an adjustment requested under this section may not be denied by the city in the case of: Changes in additional services requested by the city; additional reporting required by the city; a change in law; changes in federal, state or local government taxes, fees, charges or surcharges of any kind or nature applicable to the solid waste industry and specific to the services provided under the agreement.”

“These exceptions are bad deals for the city and this unilaterally allows the hauler to ask for – not even ask for a rate increase in any of these instances, (but) demand a rate increase. I want to just be clear that these exceptions are deal-breakers,” Blythe said.

Both companies were provided with a written statement identifying the exceptions that the city had a “severe issue” with and CR&R quickly withdrew all of their exceptions (that were less severe in nature) and WM asked to negotiate in-person. Staff responded that the city is not obligated to negotiate and “left it at that,” he said.

“At that point, because we had a better proposal, better rates and no exceptions to the contract, the city identified CR&R as the preferred proposer and continued to move forward with that process,” Blythe said. “There’s (also) other language in these exceptions that would not serve the city well.”

It could impact the ratepayers and would shift the risk to the city, he added.

None of these exceptions have been addressed since that letter, so additional negotiations would be required to resolve the issues, which could be pretty intense, Blythe said.

Also, there was a tentative approach to the electric vehicle issues from Waste Management, whereas CR&R was enthusiastic, Blythe said.

He noted the inaccuracy about WM’s recent announcement about placing the first EV trash vehicle into service in Orange County. There was actually an EV working in Santa Ana from Republic Services on June 13, as opposed to the vehicle in Laguna Beach on June 23.

This shows the management of WM didn’t work closely with city staff on implementing that vehicle, he said. They provided a press release to the city, which is obligated to review it for five days, but they placed it in local media without the city approving it and it misstated that it was the first EV in the county.

“That’s characteristic of the way that management here has been interacting with the city, and that’s really what the problem is that we’re addressing in this RFP and with our recommendation,” Blythe said.

The drivers are fantastic, he added, reiterating a majority of the public comments that praised the skill and care of the local drivers. Those folks will get an offer to work with CR&R, per state law and per the requirements of the contract, Blythe confirmed.

Sandra Pursley, area director for Waste Management, pointed out the company’s longtime experience in Laguna Beach and said the report wasn’t fair or accurate regarding the company.

“We do not take our partnership with the city for granted,” she said.

They have “deep concerns” about the evaluation summary. It omits critical information and some of the points are inaccurate, she noted.

“It doesn’t present a fair or objective review of what was submitted on behalf of WM,” Pursley said.

The most notable example is that WM has more municipal collection contracts in Southern California and Orange County than listed in the report’s findings (Pursley said WM has more than 70 contracts in SoCal and 10 of those within OC, compared to the report mentioning that WM has 17 in the region and only three of those in the county).

Pursley also noted that while the report said that WM doesn’t have a robust team of sustainability coordinators, they actually have more than 50 (although the company calls them “recycling coaches”) and several attended the meeting.

While they did take exceptions to the agreement, Pursley said, specifically about the liquidated damages section, they did so with the intent of discussing it further and the appropriateness for the agreement. They weren’t afforded an opportunity to have that conversation, although she claimed the other company did.

“It’s a common practice to submit exceptions and then to have a dialogue with the consultant and with staff,” she said.

The report also seemed to imply that the company did not embrace the technology and there was confusion about the electric vehicle. However, they already have a full-size EV operating in the city and a charging station installed at a nearby facility in Irvine, Pursley explained.

More than 30 members of the public spoke on the item. Nearly all of the commenters supported keeping Waste Management as the contractor, with many longtime residents saying they have never had a problem with the current service. The cost savings is small compared to the decades of positive service they’ve provided, several agreed.

“It’s interesting when you show up to a meeting like this and you don’t expect to hear rhapsodies about the garbage man, but the fact is that these guys have done a heck of a job for a lot of years,” said local Larry Nokes.

As a longtime resident and local business owner, his experience with Waste Management has always been positive. They have also been a good partner in the community, he and others pointed out, as the company has been involved or sponsored a number of local events.

Resident Jeff Meberg pointed out that the fact that they don’t talk about issues or problems with the trash service is proof that the current company is working well in the city.

“Why change anything that isn’t broken?” he asked. “I’m so impressed with Waste Management.”

A number of WM employees, including several local drivers, spoke about the challenges of maneuvering the large trucks in the narrow streets of Laguna Beach and the relationships they’ve made with the community members.

In explaining his dissenting vote, Rounaghi said the staff report, analysis, and interviews, as detailed as they are, don’t capture what this is all about.

“(The process) undervalued the degree to which experience in Laguna Beach is important,” Rounaghi said. “To me, it comes down to three things: Cost, reliability and safety.”

He’s not as concerned as he initially was about WM’s requested exceptions related to the potential rate increases for possible changes in laws.

“From my understanding, the only difference is instead of us having to initiate the change is they’re allowed to initiate the change. And so I don’t see what difference that makes, it sounds like a difference in process, not a difference in outcomes,” Rounaghi said.

“When you build in the cost of the unknown of going to a new provider that’s way too high for me,” he said.

Considering WM’s 40 years of reliability versus a new company that’s going to have a whole new set of drivers, it’s not worth it, he said. Also, knowing how to safely traverse the streets in a knowledgeable way is priceless.

Also, Laguna Beach streets can’t be compared to Newport Beach, Rounaghi commented, the local roads are harder to maneuver than Balboa Island. It’s a safety issue, he added, not only for the driver, but for the surrounding community.

“You can’t overstate the difficulty of navigating our roads,” he said. “That’s not something you can learn overnight.”

CR&R only had one self-reported test in a heard-to-reach area in Laguna Beach, he pointed out. Compared to 40 years of navigating the “craziness” of the local roads, that’s not significant.

Although state law requires the new contractor to offer the current drivers the opportunity to work for the new service provider, there’s “no evidence” that a significant number of the drivers will switch from WM to CR&R, Rounaghi said.

“So that’s the problem because the whole issue of navigating our difficult roads, you’re going to have a whole new team of people,” he said.

It’s more than a job, it’s about community, Rounaghi said, which was evident with the numerous public comments and stories about connections between the local drivers and residents.

While he’d like to see the issues with contract management worked out, that hasn’t impacted the service the residents are receiving, he noted.

“At the end of the day, that’s not trickling down to service delivery,” Rounaghi said. “All I care about is our residents’ trash getting picked up. I don’t care about this bureaucracy and compliance with contracts. I want us to figure that out, but there’s a way that we can figure that out. What’s harder to figure out is how do you get a community of 23,000 reliable trash delivery in…a city that is very hard to navigate.”

There are some negotiations that could take place to deal with the contract management issues, he said, but they can get there.

“I think that it would be a big mistake for us to move away from what’s worked for 40 years,” Rounaghi said.

Orgill, said the person managing the contract for WM failed and the company didn’t put all their effort into the RFP process, but overall, he agreed with Rounaghi and thought there was a way to salvage the deal.

Although Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf said she doesn’t have the same concerns about CR&R because they have contracts with a number of Orange County jurisdictions and have transferred several over from WM.

“They obviously know how to run a business,” she said.

It will take some time for training, she noted, and new drivers will get the hang of it. Laguna has some tight roads, but not every street is unpassable, she added.

“If you can’t manage your vendor because your vendor has had five managers in two years, they’re not keeping their eye on the ball here,” Kempf said.

City staff has to deal with that on a regular basis and they’ve done their due diligence during the vetting process and with the recommendation of CR&R, she added.

CR&R Senior Vice President Julie Barreda said the senior executive team will be hands-on during the transition. They also have three team members who previously worked with the city during their time at WM before coming over to CR&R.

“This knowledge and experience of working with Laguna Beach in the past will be instrumental in a smooth transition,” she said.

Barreda noted that the company included two unique offerings in its proposal that help meet the city’s sustainable goals, including offering 10,000 Ball aluminum and recyclable cups that can be used at local festivals.

They’ve also committed to placing 10 Olyns Cube machines around town. The bins accept plastic and glass bottles and aluminum cans with Cal Recycle approved labels and uses an app to provide the person recycling the material with the CA CRV redemption value directly deposited to their PayPal account.

They also service Balboa Island in Newport Beach and Avalon on Catalina Island, both of which are similar to Laguna Beach with its high seasonal tourism and narrow alleys and roadways, she pointed out.

“We are no stranger to challenging service areas,” Barreda said.

CR&R is able to design and build trucks specifically for customer needs, she added. To ensure they have the right vehicle for the city, the company built a custom truck for Laguna Beach. They drove it on several narrow and steep streets on a Saturday in March in order to ensure they were ready with the right truck and equipment if the company was awarded the contract, she said.

They also have experience transitioning cities into new contracts, Barreda said. They have taken over 17 new municipalities in the last 20 years, she noted, most recently Laguna Woods, Artesia and Lake Forest.

~~~~~~~~

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.