Summertime safety: hiking trails

Summertime safety: hiking trails

By Nicole Rice, LBPD Community Services Officer (Crime Prevention)

 The hiking trails of Laguna are tempting for all who live and travel here. To make sure everyone has a pleasant and safe time on the trails, here are a few tips.

–The trails are open from dawn to dusk to give hikers ample visibility.

–Keep to the trails at all times (that includes your beloved pets), as you never know what is hiding in the bush.

–We require dogs to be on leash for their safety.

–Look and listen to your surroundings. Rattlesnakes thrive in Southern California, and one of their favorite activities is sunbathing on our trails. When you see a rattlesnake, do not approach, but just walk around the snake and be on your way.

–Did you remember to pack water for your hike? Make sure to keep yourself hydrated to avoid heatstroke and exhaustion.

–Send a quick text to a trusted person before you go hiking solo; you can’t rely on the cell service on the trails.

–Everyone wants to keep the trails beautiful, so if you see graffiti, please call it in to non-emergency at 949.497.0701.

–Look at the trail directory before you start the hike so you know which trail you are on. In case of emergency, call 911 and give them your location.

–There are no BBQs or smoking allowed on the trails. They are fire hazards and carry a fine of $1,000.

–On unpaved trails there are no E-bikes allowed to keep erosion to a minimum.

Hiking trails are a great way to spend the day. Please stay safe and remember these tips.

 

