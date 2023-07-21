NewLeftHeader

The Plant Man: Add vibrant color, aroma to your garden in July with heat-resistant plantings

By Steve Kawaratani

“A perfect summer day is when the sun is shining, the breeze is blowing, the birds are singing and the lawnmower is broken.”

–James Dent

With a forecast of sunny days through the remainder of July, now is the time for adding plants to your garden, from vibrant flowers to farm fresh herbs and vegetables. Our proximity to the ocean provides a unique microclimate, with cool sea breezes and moderate temperatures, while other locales bake under ubiquitous heat domes.

When choosing plants for your Laguna garden, select varieties that can withstand occasional summer heat. Consider adding drought-resistive plants like bougainvillea, lavender, sage and succulents. These hardy plants not only thrive in dryer conditions, but also contribute to the vibrant colors and scents of your garden.

The Plant Man bougainvillea

Bougainvillea adds brilliant color to your summer garden

Although the coastal air may continue to provide trace moisture, we should not expect measurable precipitation until October. Efficient water management is crucial for maintaining a sustainable garden. Please consider installing a drip irrigation system or utilizing water-conserving techniques like mulching to retain moisture and suppress weed growth. Water plants deeply but less frequently to encourage deeper root growth.

The Plant Man mulch

Regularly replenish the soil’s organic matter to ensure long-term garden success

The quality of the soil greatly influences the success of your garden. Our native soil can be sandy to clayey, depending on your locale. Enhance the soil by incorporating organic matter like compost, which improves its water retention capacity and nutrient content. Regularly replenish the soil’s organic matter to ensure long-term garden success.

The Plant Man horticultural oil

Horticultural & Dormant Spray Oil provides environmentally friendly pest control

Our gardens are not immune to pests and diseases; keep a watchful eye for common garden pests such as aphids, snails and caterpillars. Consider using environmentally friendly pest control methods such as handpicking, introducing beneficial insect or utilizing organic pesticides as a last resort.

Nestled amidst our coastal beauty, our summer gardens allow us to embrace the joy of gardening. Our green spaces have the potential to be a reflection of the stunning beauty that makes our town so unique. Take some time this weekend to relax, unwind and appreciate the wonder of gardening. See you next time.

Steve Kawaratani has been a local guy for seven decades and likes to garden and drive the Baja Peninsula with Catharine and Loki. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or 949.494.5141.

 

