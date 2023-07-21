NewLeftHeader

Finding harmony in tea and meditation: a journey to inner peace

By Dr. Vidya Reddy, ND, AMS, DAC, CLC

Dear readers, so good to be back writing for Stu News after such a long pause. In today’s column, we embark on a delightful exploration of two ancient practices that have brought tranquility and serenity to countless lives throughout time: tea and meditation. Both steeped in history and cherished for their therapeutic qualities, these time-honored traditions offer a sanctuary of calm amidst the chaos of our modern world.

I’d love to share some delightful news that hopefully will pique your interest. On August 6 from 8:30-9:30 a.m., Tea and Turmeric will be hosting a groundbreaking class, the first of its kind, which combines the serene art of meditation with the soothing rituals of tea tasting. Let me elaborate on this special event that has me so excited. For more information, click here.

Tea, with its origins dating back thousands of years, has captivated cultures across the globe. Its rich history intertwines with legends, traditions and profound health benefits. From the ancient tea ceremonies of China and Japan to the medicinal infusions of India, tea has been revered for its ability to soothe the mind, invigorate the body and foster a deep sense of relaxation.

Photo by Pieter Baetens

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Pieter Baetens

Dr. Reddy practices meditation

Meditation, too, has an ancient lineage that spans across diverse cultures. Originating from ancient spiritual practices, it has been embraced as a tool for self-reflection, mindfulness and stress reduction. Practiced for millennia, meditation helps quiet the mind, cultivate inner peace and tap into our innate wisdom.

Perfect Ancient Practices: In our modern, fast-paced lives, we often find ourselves yearning for stillness and tranquility. Tea and meditation provide solace to our restless souls. They offer a gateway to harmonizing our physical, mental and emotional well-being.

When we steep ourselves in the ritual of tea-making, we engage in a mindful process that encourages us to slow down and savor the present moment. The aroma, warmth and delicate flavors of tea awaken our senses, inviting us to find peace in the simple act of indulgence. As the tea infuses our being, it nourishes not only our bodies but also our souls, fostering a sense of serenity and balance.

Meditation, on the other hand, allows us to journey within ourselves, exploring the depths of our consciousness and finding sanctuary from the external chaos. By embracing stillness and focusing our attention, we create space for clarity, self-reflection and inner growth. Meditation empowers us to let go of worries, release stress and cultivate a state of deep relaxation.

Photo by Kavita Reddy

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Kavita Reddy

Unique class on August 6 combines the serene art of meditation with the soothing rituals of tea tasting

Meditation has been an integral part of my life from an early age, fostering tranquility, clarity and self-awareness. With more than 25 years of experience teaching this transformative practice, I have had the privilege of recording countless meditations for various platforms. This class aims to nourish your mind, body and spirit. As you learn the delicate art of brewing a perfect cup of tea, you will simultaneously be guided through gentle meditation, enabling you to find inner peace and tranquility.

By harmonizing the sensory delights of tea and the profound stillness of meditation, this class promises to awaken your senses, calm your mind and leave you feeling rejuvenated. Embrace this opportunity to embark on a soul-enriching experience and discover the transformative potential that lies within.

Dear readers, the timeless practices of tea and meditation have gracefully endured through the ages, offering solace and serenity to seekers of tranquility. As we eagerly await the Tea and Turmeric class on August 6, let us embrace the chance to reconnect with ourselves, cultivate inner peace and forge deeper connections within our community. Take this opportunity to pause, breathe and immerse yourself in the therapeutic qualities of tea and meditation. Together, we will embark on a journey of self-discovery, finding harmony and balance in the embrace of ancient traditions.

Please note that spaces are limited, thus, I encourage you to secure your spot in advance. Until we gather on August 6 at Tea and Turmeric, located at 1175 S. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach, I implore you to maintain a sense of curiosity, openness, and most importantly, prioritize moments of self-care.

In Peace, Love and Gratitude,

Dr. Vidya Reddy, ND, AMS, DAC, CLC

www.teaandturmeric.com.

 

