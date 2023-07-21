NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 58  |  July 21, 2023Subscribe

LBPD leads multi-agency weekend effort 072123

Share this story

LBPD leads multi-agency weekend effort to curtail excessive vehicle noise along coast

On Saturday, July 15, officers from the Laguna Beach Police Department led a multi-agency operation targeting loud exhaust and modified vehicle exhaust. This continued multi-agency enforcement effort is in response to safety and quality of life issues that continue to impact residents throughout Orange County, including coastal communities from San Clemente to Seal Beach.

Saturday’s enforcement also included police officers from Santa Ana, Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, California State Fullerton, Seal Beach, Orange County Sheriff, Tustin, Department of Motor Vehicles and the Bureau of Automotive Repair (BAR). The following results were obtained through the operation:

–198 vehicles were stopped for vehicle code violations.

–98 vehicles were issued citations (which include loud and/or modified exhaust and emissions).

–15 vehicles were inspected on-site for modified exhaust violations by a BAR Referee.

–34 vehicles were issued citations for Basic Speed or Exceeding 65 mph.

–82 other violations.

–1 arrest and 4 vehicles towed.

“Aftermarket or custom vehicle exhausts that exceed noise limits set by law are a continual problem along the coastal communities within Orange County. Our communities are greatly affected by the nuisance of loud noise, and we will continue to work with our neighboring police agencies to address the issue,” said Laguna Beach Police Chief Jeff Calvert.

The Laguna Beach Police Department will continue these joint law enforcement agency speed and loud exhaust operations in Orange County over the summer.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.