Obituary Jimmy Gregg Otto 072123

Obituary

Jimmy Gregg Otto

February 14, 1945 – July 11, 2023

Obit Jimmy Otto black and white

Submitted photos

Jimmy Otto in his younger days

Jimmy was an essential thread in the fabric of Laguna Beach’s historic and creative culture. He was the curator of the music that served as the background for every adventure that defined our youth.

Sound Spectrum, like Mystic Arts World, were the beating heart of the counterculture in which we thrived.

The Spectrum has survived as an island of vintage posters and vinyl only a small flight of stairs removed from the changing tide that has transformed our beach town.

The Spectrum is there, so Jimmy is there, and when we drive by, it’s a comfort to know it subconsciously, like our heartbeats.

Jimmy Otto will remain with us within the memories we share of his contributions to this city and our lives.

All our good vibes and support belong to Edith, the second part of the two-part harmony and with whom we share this loss.

I choose to believe our Jimmy has gone on to better beaches.

Thank you Jimmy; you kept the beat.

(Written by Patrick Cannon)

Obit Jimmy Otto color

Jimmy Otto 

In lieu of flowers, please kindly make a donation in Jimmy’s name to the Pacific Marine Mammal Center.

 

