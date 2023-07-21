NewLeftHeader

Esteemed artist to lead workshop for plein air painters FP 072123

Esteemed artist to lead workshop for plein air painters wanting to capture summertime moments in Laguna Beach

By THERESA KEEGAN

Participants in an upcoming painting workshop will look to all of Laguna Beach for inspiration as instructor Peggi Kroll Roberts encourages them to develop their own perspective.

“I gave them (attendees) a heads up there would be no traditional beach paintings,” she said. “I approach the fundamentals with an academic approach…dealing with figure, anatomy and proportions.”

As the July Signature Artist for Laguna Plein Air Painters, Kroll Roberts is excited to share her experience in-person with workshop attendees, as well as knowing her diverse work will also be seen at the gallery show.

Although initially recognized as an artist who painted beach and pool scenes, Kroll Roberts is adamant she will no longer stay within any one niche.

“I’m not a machine,” she explained. “I do not paint on demand as a subject anymore. I’m in a position where I can pursue other genres that I’ve always longed for.”

Her ceramic work is also on display at the gallery, but it’s her career evolution with plein air painting that she is excited to share during the two-day workshop, held on July 28 and 29.

“It can be daunting to stand there with a blank canvas in front of all this content,” she said of looking at the beach and seeing such an expansive array of beauty. “(But) it’s also daunting to narrow your focus on something that is content-loaded. It’s all about eliminating the fear.”

As an illustrator for 17 years before becoming a plein air painter, many of her art pieces reflect a close-up segment of larger scenes – instead of a traditional beach scene with sand and waves, she paints a person resting in the sun, or women toweling off from a swim.

“It (plein air painting) is a much more difficult pursuit – all the decisions are up to you,” she said. “What do you want to paint? How do you compose it? I use what I see and make a painting out of it – I don’t simply paint what I see.”

Painting at the beach is one of Kroll Roberts most exciting environments – an experience she misses in her Grass Valley studio.

“Laguna is one of my favorite places on the planet because it is so family friendly and Main Beach is spectacular. I love to paint kids and see their interactions,” she said. Capturing moments of abandon, when beachgoers’ everyday problems go away and happiness descends bring her particular joy.

But each artist has a unique perspective and Kroll Roberts expects workshop attendees to consciously think of what they’ll be painting and will ultimately choose subjects that excite them.

“The hardest thing to learn is what do you want to say in your work?” she explained. “To take a class in-person is to experience something in itself – there’s a connection with the instructor and a whole group of like-minded people.”

It’s taken Kroll Roberts years to develop both her professional temperament and aesthetic, which she describes as beauty and simplification.

“I want to enable viewer participation in my paintings,” she said. “I don’t want people to think they have to work hard to look at my paintings.”

In addition to choosing the subject and angle, the actual colors also affect a painting.

“Artists make a design through tonal values,” she explained, adding that while the color scale ranges from black to white, a compression within a limited range of four to five becomes a platform for successful painting.

“That compression of scale needs to happen,” she said. “It’s important to have a (tonal) value to your paintings.”

She also likes naming a canvas before starting to paint – a trick that allows artists to overcome self-inflicted intimidation.

“When you’re standing in front of an insurmountable subject, it’s a good way to focus,” she said. “My whole thing is giving them (workshop attendees) the courage to know they can do this. I’m reducing fear.”

Kroll Roberts is quick to credit LPAPA for its supportive ways and encouragement not only for herself, but for all artists interested in plein air painting.

“It’s an incredible organization that has boosted so many careers of so many artists,” she said. “They’ve done a lot to promote the passion and love of plein air painting. I feel like I’m able to give back a bit of all I’ve learned through this teaching opportunity.”

For more information or to register for the July 28 and 29 workshop with Kroll Roberts, or to learn more about LPAPA, click here.

