Fair Game 071823

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

As fires rage throughout Riverside County, LBFD joins in the battle

TJ headshot AugRemember during the winter and spring when we assured ourselves that “all this rain is really needed.” Then, it just kept coming and coming. Well, that rain as you might imagine boosted vegetation growth in all our fields and open lands. So now we have plenty of fuel to make fire season dangerous.

The last week we’ve been bombarded on newscasts talking about the fires in Riverside. So, how do they affect us? Does Laguna Beach Fire get involved?

According to Jerald La Madrid, the City of Laguna Beach's digital communications coordinator, the Laguna Beach Fire Department (LBFD) operates an OES (Office of Emergency Services) engine that is provided by the State of California to Laguna Beach Fire.

With it, the city participates in Master Mutual Aid across the state by helping, serving and assisting cities that have disasters occurring in their area. Those types of disasters include vegetation fires, floods, collapses of all kinds, plane crashes and any other event that requires assistance.

As such, LBFD is currently assisting with the Rabbit Fire, which is a vegetation fire in the Moreno Valley/Beaumont area. Laguna is one of five engines that make up a strike team. The engine is staffed by Captain Danny Kalscheuer, Engineer Brian Adams and Firefighter Scott Saunders.

The other four engines that make up the strike team consist of Anaheim, Costa Mesa and Orange.

Laguna Beach firefighters are on a 24-hour work period, and are actively engaged in controlling the fire’s perimeter, mopping up burn areas, assisting with cutting safety lines, protecting structures and assisting with air operations.

There are currently four fires burning in Riverside County.

• • •

Everyone loves a parade and that includes those associated with the Pageant of the Masters and Festival of Arts, too. The FOA has announced plans for the Pageant Parade & Party this Saturday, July 22 from 12-3 p.m.

It’s being done in honor of the Pageant’s 90th anniversary and is inspired by the very first parade of living pictures all the way back in 1933. So, art-lovers of all ages are encouraged to dress up in costumes as their favorite artwork or artist and join in a sidewalk parade through Downtown Laguna Beach. That’s right, along the sidewalks.

“We hope everyone will march with us in the parade to commemorate this milestone anniversary,” said Marketing/PR Director Sharbie Higuchi. “This event captures the essence of our humble beginnings, honoring the origins of the Pageant of the Masters when local volunteers paraded through town as famous works of art.”

The celebration will have contests, cash prizes, photos-ops, face painting and more. To learn more and RSVP to join the parade, visit www.foapom.com/event/pageant-party-parade.

The parade kicks off at 12 p.m. at the Heisler Park Gazebo (located next to Las Brisas Restaurant) and then travels on sidewalks through Downtown Laguna Beach beginning at 12:30 p.m. The route will visit key locations from the Pageant’s early days including stops near Main Beach, then through the Forest Ave. Promenade to City Hall, ending at the FOA for the party.

At 2 p.m. on the Festival stage, contestants will be able to stand inside a giant frame and “pose” for a chance to win cash prizes. Pageant of the Masters Director Diane Challis Davy will judge the costume contest, and there will be cash prizes of $250 for first place, $100 for second place and $50 for third place awarded to the winners.

The contest will be held to recognize the most imaginative and best-executed costume designs.

Access to the FOA grounds will be free during the event from 12-4 p.m.

And don’t forget, performances of the 2023 Pageant of the Masters Art Colony: In the Company of Artists run nightly through September 1. Advance tickets start at $35 per person.

To stay up to date on all things Pageant of the Masters and Festival of Arts, follow the Festival at @FestivalPageant and visit www.foapom.com.

• • •

The John Wayne Airport Arts Program is presenting a group exhibition titled California Dreamin’ this summer through August 24. The exhibit features six Orange County artists, including two with strong ties to Laguna Beach.

First is, of course, no one other than Joan Gladstone, a local favorite. Her works capture snapshots of OC beach life, from ice creams to the iconic VW vans to lifeguard towers, all “evoking a sense of nostalgia and of simpler times.”

Fair Game ice cream

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Joan Gladstone

“I’ll Have Sprinkles,” 2023 giclee print by Joan Gladstone

Her work has celebrated beach life locally for more than 20 years.

The other is Jeff Fleming, a San Diego artist, who was the 2022 Laguna Art-A-Fair Best of Show runner-up.

Both are included in a collection of work at JWA that’s viewable pre-security, from the upper Departure Level near security in Terminals A, B and C and on the lower Arrival Level by Baggage Carousels 2 and 4.

• • •

Speaking of art, Kevin Nealon from Saturday Night Live fame is an “incredible celebrity caricature artist” and artist of his book, Brushes with Fame.

Next week, on Thursday, July 27, Nealon will make a guest appearance at Patrick Guyton Gallery, located at 266 Forest Ave. But don’t just show up!

Here’s the deal, from 6-9 p.m., Nealon will appear. For $500, guests will be guaranteed VIP entrance, receive his book along with a personal dedication and a framed 12”x12” self portrait of Kevin himself.

Then, if you decide that evening to additionally purchase one of Kevin’s works which will be on display at the event, the $500 will be credited against the purchase.

Fair Game with artist painting SNL 7.18

Courtesy of Patrick Guyton Gallery

Artist Kevin Nealon will appear at Patrick Guyton Gallery with his celebrity caricature paintings

In any case, an RSVP Is required to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

• • •

One of the cool things our City Council does is recognize city staff for certain milestones of service and employment.

At the last Council meeting, Brent Buccola and Matthew Rolfe, both fire engineer/paramedics, were recognized for attaining their 10-year milestones. Good stuff.

Twenty-two other staffers were recognized for the one-year milestones.

• • •

So what do you do when the Pacific Marine Mammal Center needs to go through some renovations? Well, City Council answered that question last week when they approved a Temporary Use Permit allowing PMMC to operate a temporary animal care facility in the north end of the Laguna Beach Dog Park.

The facility, which again is temporary, will be closed to visitors, but accessible to PMMC staff, and allow for necessary room for the animals from September 2023 through August 2024.

• • •

Garbage collection will look considerably different around town come July 1, 2024. That’s because the old collectors, Waste Management of Orange County, will be replaced by CR&R after they received a recently approved city contract agreement for eight years, which includes two, one-year extensions based on quality service.

 

