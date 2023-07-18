NewLeftHeader

On the stage at the Promenade FP 071823

On the stage at the Promenade

Cultural Arts presents weekend performances on the Stage at Forest Ave. Promenade at Forest Avenue and Pacific Coast Highway.

on the Simone

Courtesy of Facebook

Giovanni Simone on stage - Friday, June 21

Friday, July 21, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Stage on Forest - Giovanni Simone

on the feddy

Courtesy of Jason Feddy

Jason Feddy on stage - Saturday, July 22

Saturday, July 22, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Stage on Forest - Jason Feddy

on the August

Courtesy of Instagram

Ava August on stage - Sunday, June 23

Sunday, July 23, 5-7 p.m.

Stage on Forest - Ava August

 

