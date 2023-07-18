NewLeftHeader

Summer is busting out all over with Peggi Kroll-Roberts’ Gallery Showcase and “Less is More” winners

The best way to welcome summer is to spend time outdoors soaking up the beautiful landscapes. Laguna Plein Air Painters Association (LPAPA) has come up with a wonderful ways to do just that.

summer is bird and lilacs

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LPAPA

“Bird and Lilacs” by Peggi Kroll-Roberts

Peggi Kroll-Roberts, Artist in Residence LPAPA Gallery Showcase

Event continues through Monday, July 31.

The LPAPA Gallery is proud to present a unique “Artist in Residence”  exhibition of new work by award-winning LPAPA Signature Artist, Peggi Kroll-Roberts.

With the same passion for strong color contrasts that Kroll-Roberts depicts in her plein air paintings, the current LPAPA Gallery exhibition showcases a delightful array of her ceramics and acrylic collages.

Click here to view her online Flipping Book and to learn more about this award-winning artist and sought-after instructor.

Exhibit Location: LPAPA Gallery.

summer is eureka fishing boats

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LPAPA

“Eureka Fishing Boats,” First Place “Less is More,” Jim McVicker

17th Annual Less is More Juried Show

View the award winners online and at the LPAPA Gallery through Monday July 31st.

Dedicated to painting the landscape, preserving Laguna’s artistic legacy, and promoting the plein air painting tradition, LPAPA strives to enhance the livelihood of its artist members through education and opportunity, inspiring the next generation of plein air painters.

summer is golden sip

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LPAPA

“Golden Sip,” Second Place “Less is More,” Marilyn Wear

LPAPA is pleased to share the 17th Annual “Less is More” Award Winners.

1st Place Eureka Fishing Boats by Jim McVicker, 2nd Place Golden Sip by Marilyn Wear, 3rd Place Wonderful Time in Rockport by Cliff Barnes, Honorable Mention Beach Bum by Sarah Ciavarella, and Facebook Fans’ People’s Choice Afternoon Glow by Rebecca Arguello.

View the award winners and gallery show online by clicking here.

LPAPA adds Peggi

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of peggykrollroberts.com

“Beach Scene” by Peggi Kroll-Roberts

Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29, 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. with a one-hour lunch break each day

Plein Air Painting Workshop with Peggi Kroll-Roberts 

Always wanted to learn to paint expressive figures in your landscapes? Want to improve your results while painting outdoors? Always wanted to learn about plein air painting but have been afraid to try it? Need some inspiration to kick-start your work?

Join Peggi Kroll Roberts, award-winning oil painter and LPAPA Signature Artist, for this outdoor painting workshop focused on painting figures in the landscape on location in Laguna beach and park settings. Kroll-Roberts will walk you through her process for creating exciting, expressive paintings.

All levels welcome, beginner to professional. This workshop will include talks, demonstrations, lots of one-on-one instruction and painting on location at outdoor Laguna locations. Kroll-Roberts will demonstrate her painting technique and students will have the opportunity to paint plein air studies in this fun and informative two-day class. Students must provide their own art supplies, meals and transportation to and from painting sites. Maximum of 12 students, minimum of 8.

In addition to the workshop, the LPAPA Gallery is proud to present a special Artist in Residence Showcase Exhibition of available paintings, collages and ceramics by Peggi Kroll Roberts, July 6-July 31.

Workshop Tuition: $375 for LPAPA Members, $400 for Non-Members

Maximum: 12 students; Minimum: 8 students

Locations: Painting locations, as well as a recommended supply list, to be provided to registrants in advance.

To register, click here.

For more information about LPAPA, go to www.lpapa.org.

The LPAPA Gallery is located at 414 N Coast Hwy.

 

