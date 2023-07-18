NewLeftHeader

LOCA artists to paint at Angels game on July 19

LOCA Arts Education is partnering with the Los Angeles Angels and the Angels Baseball Foundation in providing live painting demonstrations at Angels Stadium. Fans will enjoy watching artists paint during the game on Wednesday, July 19 as the Angels host the New York Yankees. Game time is 4:07 p.m.

Sawdust Festival artist Kelly Akins

Artists, positioned at several locations throughout the stadium include Kelly Akins, Fernando Micheli and Hugo Rivera. Akins, a noted sports illustrator, will be creating an Angels-themed figurative painting on an easel. Micheli, a plein air and landscape artist, will be painting a scene of the stadium in all its glory, and Rivera, a muralist, will be painting a figure on a dramatic five-foot canvas, in his expressionist wet-on-wet painting style. Akins and Micheli are exhibitors at Sawdust Festival and Rivera owns a gallery in Laguna Beach.

Fernando Micheli exhibits at the Sawdust Festival

“We are excited to partner with LOCA as they join us at Angels Stadium to capture the ballpark experience through art,” said Angels Baseball Foundation President Dennis Kuhl. These one-of-a-kind paintings will be available for fans to purchase with proceeds to benefit both LOCA and Angels Baseball Foundation.

Hugo Rivera owns a gallery in Laguna Beach

The finished works will be offered to the public through an auction presented by the Angels in mid-August. Proceeds will support the Angels Baseball Foundation, LOCA Arts Education and the artists.

For more information, visit www.locaarts.org or www.angels.com/tickets.

 

