NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 57  |  July 18, 2023Subscribe

School Notes 071823

Share this story

School Notes

News and notes from our colleges and universities

Abby Beckmann, of Laguna Beach, graduated from the University of Vermont (UVM) with a Bachelor’s Degree in Environmental Sciences.

UVM President Suresh Garimella conferred degrees on an estimated 3,383 graduates at the university’s 222nd commencement ceremony. Speaking on the spirit of excellence, the Honorable Sethuraman Panchanathan, director of the U.S. National Science Foundation, delivered the keynote address.

Located in Burlington, Vt., one of the nation’s most vibrant small cities and top college towns, UVM is a top 100 national research university educating more than 14,000 students.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.