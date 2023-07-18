NewLeftHeader

Summertime safety: dogs, heat, beaches and leashes

By Nicole Rice, LBPD, Community Services Officer (Crime Prevention)

Laws & Leashes

While you are enjoying your summer at Laguna Beach, here are a few summertime laws for your pets:

–Dogs are not allowed on the beaches from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. from June 15 through September 10.

–Dogs must be on a leash at all times when in public. Please use the Laguna Beach Dog Park if you would like your dog to be off leash.

–The dog’s leash must be less than 6 ft. long.

A LBPD K-9 Cooper Tip: “Summer is here and I’m pawsitively excited! But let’s not forget to stay safe and healthy during these dog days. Keep following the rules and we’ll have a wag-tastic season ahead. Stay hydrated, wear sunscreen and have a splashin’ good time!”

–Areas in Laguna that dogs are not allowed at any time are Bluebird Park and Thousand Steps Beach.

–You must register your pets with the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter.

–Laguna Beach Park Rangers want to remind you that it is a good idea to have your pet chipped in case they are ever lost. Also, if a person does not comply with the law to register pets, it may result in a citation.

Safety: Hot Cars & Hot Paws

During the summer, the sun is very strong and can be dangerous to animals. A person cannot leave an animal unattended in a vehicle under the conditions of heat, cold or poor ventilation that could endanger the health of the animal.

Laguna Beach Animal Service Officers want to remind you that if you see an animal under these dangerous circumstances to call either the non-emergency line at 949.497.0701, or for an emergency, call 911 to report the animal.

Also, remember to walk your dog during the cooler times of the day. The temperature of the ground/asphalt can reach a high temperature that is harmful to paws.

 

