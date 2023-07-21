NewLeftHeader

Join the Pageant of the Masters 90th anniversary party and parade on July 22

Step back in history and join the Pageant of the Masters 90th anniversary celebration with a parade, party and costume contest on Saturday, July 22 from 12-3 p.m. It is open to the public, all ages are welcome and there are cash prizes.

Inspired by the 1933 Spirit of the Masters, the sidewalk parade will begin at the Heisler Park Gazebo (near Las Brisas Restaurant) and travel through Downtown Laguna Beach, visiting key locations from the Pageant’s early days.

The route will include stops near Main Beach, up the Forest Avenue Promenade to City Hall and then end at the Festival of Arts for a party filled with music, special treats, face painting, photo ops and more.

pageant of costumes

Courtesy of FOA

Pageant fans dress up like Blueboy, Pinkie and Mona Lisa

Attendees are encouraged to arrive in costume, dressed as their favorite artist or artwork. Pageant of the Masters Director Diane Challis Davy will be judging the costume contest, and cash prizes of $250 for first place, $100 for second place and $50 for third place will be awarded to the winners.

For more information, to view the parade route and to join the parade (RSVP), click here.

Please keep in mind this is a family-friendly event. Costumes with advertising, political or religious statements are not permitted. The Festival of Arts reserves the right to deny any entry.

Event Schedule

12 p.m. – Meet at the Heisler Park Gazebo, next to Las Brisas

12:30- 1:30 p.m. – Sidewalk Parade through Downtown Laguna Beach

1-3 p.m. – Party on the Festival of Arts grounds (Free admission from 12-4 p.m.)

2-3 p.m. – Costume Contest and volunteer recognition on the Festival stage

Festival of the Arts is located at 650 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

 

