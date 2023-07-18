NewLeftHeader

John Wayne Airport Arts Program presents California Dreamin’ featuring work from Sawdust Festival artist Joan Gladstone

From July 14 through August 24, the John Wayne Airport (JWA) Arts Program presents California Dreamin’, a group exhibition featuring oil painting, acrylic and fiber art. Six talented Orange County artists – Jeff Fleming, Joan Gladstone, Mariana Ivanova, Jeffries Moore, Melissa A. Murphy and Kevin Short – come together to share what they love about beach life in Orange County, Calif. This bold, colorful exhibition celebrates all things summertime as each artist takes a unique approach to illustrating the sun, sand and sea.

Featured are the playful, iconic works of Joan Gladstone. Capturing snapshots of OC beach life, from ice creams to lifeguard towers, Gladstone’s paintings evoke a sense of nostalgia and simpler times. Having studied at Boston University’s School of Fine Arts and the Laguna College of Art + Design, she has painted oil paintings that celebrate beach life for more than 20 years.

John Wayne art poster

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of John Wayne Airport

“I’ll Have Sprinkles,” Giclee Print, 2023, by Joan Gladstone is on the upper right

Jeff Fleming eloquently encapsulates his painting ideology with the following, “Art is alive! I don’t just add paint to a canvas, I combine color and composition to create a dynamic spirit. Art should catch your eyes and speak to your emotions. My paintings are meant to be companions, they have personality and character, and when you look at them, they answer back with inspiration.”

Shimmering light upon gentle waves, surfers glistening in the sun as they walk ashore, these are the key features of Kevin Short’s work. Attempting, and succeeding, to capture that dance of light and color that mesmerize so many of us, Short’s work allows viewers to revisit moments where all of their troubles seem smaller, all of their thoughts become clearer.

Huntington Beach-based muralist Melissa A. Murphy scales down her typical work for this exhibit to showcase the magical world hidden under the waves. Utilizing every shade of green and blue to capture these depths, Murphy playfully captures moments of joy between sea creatures.

This painting-heavy exhibition is complemented perfectly by the delicate cross stitch works of Mariana Ivanova. Inspired by time spent walking the streets of cities around the world, she gets inspired by street lamps and lanterns with their lights, beauty, elegance and a little bit of mystery. Light and darkness are always presented in her art, these pieces act as a keepsake of her memories.

The energetic, hyper-realistic paintings of Jeffries Moore seek to capture the sea at its most powerful, highlighting both the beauty and danger of the water. His large-scale painting Hand of God is surely a focal point of the exhibition.

The entire collection of work is viewable pre-security. Paintings span from the upper Departure Level near security in Terminals A, B, and C and on the lower Arrival Level by Baggage Carousels 2 and 4.

For more information about the John Wayne Airport Arts Program, visit www.ocair.com/terminal/artexhibits.

 

