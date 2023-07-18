NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 57  |  July 18, 2023Subscribe

Dennis’ Local Almanac 071823

Share this story

Dennis’ Local Almanac

By DENNIS McTIGHE

Hot temps and hurricanes

Dennis 5At present there are more than 370 wildfires in Canada, and all indications point to this madness continuing throughout this summer and beyond. That means continuing dangerous air quality across most everywhere east of the Rockies and down to at least 35 degrees North Latitude.

Here at the beach, we’re completely getting off the hook with comfortable temps in the 70s for the most part, with cool nighttime temps generally in the mid- 60s under a marine layer that extends only a few miles inland. Meanwhile the Northeast still can’t buy even one nice weekend to save their lives, while the South and Southeast are mired in killer humidity. The huge deadly heat dome over the Southwest is not budging with temps in the 120s, cutting off the seasonal monsoon flow – with virtually no rain yet in many spots.

The Eastern Pacific and Atlantic Basins continue to be relatively quiet with no cyclonic development seen in the near future. Local ocean temps are still hovering around 65 from Seal Beach to San Clemente. That’s at least five degrees below normal, and ocean temps continue at below normal levels off the entire Baja Peninsula. The waters, however, in the Gulf of Mexico are boiling into the low 90s, a perfect recipe for hurricane formation – but there are some additional elements that need to be in place when the waters are this hot.

From birth, the hurricane lives in an environment that constantly tries to kill it – and ultimately does. The hurricane tends to survive while it is over warm water, at least 80 degrees or higher, but its movement is controlled by the forces which drive the storm ashore or over colder water or a serious encounter with strong upper-level shear winds.

In these non-nourishing environments, the storm will fill and die. This thrust away from the tropics by the shear winds is the clockwise curve which propels Atlantic hurricanes into the eastern United States. It also takes eastern Pacific typhoons across the coastlines of Japan and into the Asian mainland. Most of the cyclones that are born off southern Mexico and Central America move out to sea, away from any major land masses.

Even before a hurricane forms, the embryonic storm has forward motion. It is generally driven by the easterly flow of an air movement system of the tropical latitudes, featuring east to west flow of the atmosphere in which it is embedded. As long as this westerly drift is slow, less than about 20 mph, the young hurricane may intensify, provided the upper level shear winds are relatively weak. More rapid forward motion generally inhibits intensification in the storm’s early stages. Entering the temperate latitudes north of the Tropic of Cancer, some storms may move along at a better pace, up to 50 mph, but such fast-moving systems soon weaken.

The average life span of a hurricane is anywhere from one to two weeks, but a couple have lasted nearly a month, like Hurricane Guillermo in 1997 in the Eastern Pacific. I’ll cover Guillermo’s record travels in next week’s Stu News Laguna.

Until then, ALOHA!

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.