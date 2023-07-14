NewLeftHeader

On the stage at the Promenade

On the stage at the Promenade

Cultural Arts presents weekend performances on the Stage at Forest Ave. Promenade at Forest Avenue and Pacific Coast Highway.

Friday, July 14, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Felisha Dunne

Felisha Dunne on stage - Friday, June 14

Saturday, July 15, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Molly Bergman

Molly Bergman on stage - Saturday, June 15

Sunday, July 16, 5-7 p.m.

Adam Lasher

Adam Lasher performs on Sunday, June 16

 

