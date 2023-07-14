NewLeftHeader

Police canines assist officers in locating vehicle theft suspect hiding in water complex

On Wednesday (July 12), at approximately 6:25 p.m., Laguna Beach Police (LBPD) officers were dispatched to a report of a stolen vehicle heading inbound on Laguna Canyon Road. Officers located the vehicle, and the driver pulled into the Wells Fargo parking lot and parked.

According to reports, the male driver ran from police through the Downtown area and was seen hopping a gate into the Laguna Beach County Water District complex. The female passenger remained on scene and was taken into custody without incident.

An Orange County Sheriff’s helicopter, officers from the Newport Beach Police Department and the Irvine Police Department responded to assist the LBPD in searching for the suspect. A perimeter was established and two LBPD canines were brought in to search the area.

At approximately 8:28 p.m., the suspect was found hiding inside of a storage room and surrendered peacefully to an LBPD canine. No injuries resulted from this incident.

Joseph Barrios, 32, of Compton, was arrested for CVC 10851(a) (vehicle theft), CVC 148(a)(1) (resisting arrest), HS 11377(a) (possession of methamphetamine) and a no-bail warrant from Los Angeles.

Amanda Cabral, 32, of Long Beach, was arrested for CVC 10851(a) (vehicle theft) and PC 3056 (parole violation).

Editor’s Note: An arrest contains allegations that a suspect has committed a crime. Every suspect is presumed to be innocent until and unless proven guilty in court.

 

