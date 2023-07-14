NewLeftHeader

Laguna Food Pantry sees more shoppers hit by increased housing costs and food insecurity

In Orange County, 40% of all households spend 30% of their income on housing. The rise in rent hikes, as highlighted in the USA Today article, “‘A lot of fear’: Rent hikes across the country mean eviction notices for many Americans,” is causing a concerning increase in eviction rates, particularly in cities where housing costs are already high. These rent increases, fueled by inflation and the expiration of eviction moratoriums, disproportionately affect vulnerable groups like working single mothers, retirees and individuals receiving disability payments.

Laguna Food Pantry provides a weekday drive-through distribution service

According to the article, landlords often use rent hikes to indirectly evict tenants by setting rents at unaffordable levels. While some cities have implemented measures to help renters avoid eviction, the challenges remain, leading to increased food insecurity as individuals and families need help to meet their housing and nutritional needs. The Laguna Food Pantry is experiencing a surge in visitors seeking food assistance due to the increased costs and expenses associated with housing, further highlighting the interconnectedness of housing affordability and food security. No one should have to decide between paying rent and buying groceries. You can help prevent someone from making that decision. Ninety cents of every dollar donated to the Laguna Food Pantry provides consistent access to groceries to anyone who needs them.

Laguna Food Pantry is open Monday through Friday from 8-10:30 a.m. with a drive-through distribution system. Anyone in need is welcome to visit once a week to pick up free, fresh, nutritious groceries. If you know of anyone in need, please let them know.

To learn more about the Laguna Food Pantry, how to get involved, or ways to donate, visit www.lagunafoodpantry.org.

Donations are greatly appreciated and critical in continuing their mission of ensuring no one goes hungry in our community.

Laguna Food Pantry is located at 20652 Laguna Canyon Road, Unit B, Laguna Beach.

 

