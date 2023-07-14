NewLeftHeader

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Local youth sports leads to big things…Luke Fetzer crowned 2x National Champion cyclist

TJ headshot AugLast issue we discussed ideas for getting the little ones out doing something to enjoy their summer. One that slipped by me was a program called Mini League…which is different than Little League…but you’re close. Mini League Laguna Beach Youth Baseball & Beach Camp is what it says, and was created by Laguna Beach’s own William Maniaci, who has been a noted local coach here in town.

Mini League has a number of weeklong summer camps. The next one beginning this Monday (July 17), followed by three more that run through the middle of August.

Here’s what your kids will learn: The correct techniques of baseball including batting, throwing and fielding, and the staff teaches working together as a team, while also working to improve baseball skills and overall knowledge of the sport.

But, camp here is done Laguna Beach style. The ballplayers are dropped off at Riddle Field between 9-9:30 a.m. Then camp begins by dividing up players by age group: 6- to 7-year-olds, 8-9 and 10 and older.

From there it’s stretching and running, catching and throwing while focusing on technique and group stations for fly balls and grounders. Then it’s off to the group stations for live hitting, tee work, soft toss and base running.

Remember when I mentioned “Laguna Beach style?” Well, after a bite to eat for lunch, the players change FOR THE BEACH…and it’s off to Diver’s Cove for a little swimming, beach games and tidepool exploration.

It’s a good way to get that dirt, grime and sweat off from the baseball activities and allow the campers a nice cool down.

All campers receive a Mini-League T-shirt, hat and goodie bag.

Wow, it sounds like fun. As soon as I see a camp for 70 and up, I’m in!

For more information and to register, go to https://minileaguelb.com.

Then, once these young ones have learned the basics, there’s a whole world out there waiting for them.

Just ask Luke Fetzer, who started out like most Laguna youngsters. For him it was playing wall-ball at El Morro Elementary, baseball at Riddle Field, AYSO Soccer and, of course, the 8th Grade Surf Team at Thurston.

But for Luke, all those sports and good times came and went, then he turned to riding and racing bicycles, where he excelled! And boy did he!

It certainly didn’t hurt that his dad had a bike shop on Thalia Street.

It was there that he was surrounded by professionals and enthusiasts alike, who helped shape him into now becoming a newly crowned 2x National Champion.

Fair Game cyclist leaning on bike

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Luke Fetzer ready to roll

Through all his winning ways, last spring saw Luke earn a coveted spot to ride for Team USA in two of the biggest races in the world – Belgium’s Gent-Wevelgem and France’s Paris-Roubiax. Those races prepared him for what would be ahead.

After finishing 2nd in the 75-mile National Championship Road Race, on June 17, Luke won the U.S. Jr. Men’s 17-18-year-old Criterium Road Championships (a criterium is a style of racing held on tight, technical courses favoring riders with big power and a strong sprint), then two weeks later, on July 5, he won the U.S. Jr. Men’s 17-18-year-old Omnium Velodrome Championship.

Fair Game cyclist mouth open

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Winning looks good on Luke Fetzer as he competes for the USA around the world

Those wins have put Luke on the National Team and he’ll represent the USA at both the World Road Championships in Glasgow, Scotland (August 5) and the World Championships of Track in Cali, Colombia (August 20).

That’s not all…his build up to those World Championships will take Luke back to Europe for the third time to compete this summer in two five-day stage races in France, known to be the most prestigious stage races in the world for junior cyclists.

See what I mean? Youth sports in Laguna Beach can lead to big things…and it’s important to remember that not only translates to the field or out cycling…it makes our youth better equipped for ALL of life ahead.

• • •

Alex Mohajer is a 38-year-old Iranian small business owner and known as one of the most influential LGBTQ+ voices around. As if that weren’t enough, Alex is now a candidate for the 37th District for a seat in California’s State Senate.

He will join Craig Cooley this Saturday (July 15) at 9 a.m. on KX FM’s hour-long Rainbow Radio program.

Fair Game man in black suit

Submitted photo

State Senate candidate Alex Mohajer joins Craig Cooley on Rainbow Radio tomorrow morning

Alex will share with Craig and the audience as to what it would mean to serve the 37th District. Since 2021, Mohajer has served as president of the Stonewall Democrats, one of the nation’s oldest LGBTQ+ political advocacy organizations.

Heck, if you have a question or comment, Craig always welcomes call-ins at 949.715.5936.

You can find KX FM at 104.7 or listen via the internet at www.kxfmradio.org.

 

