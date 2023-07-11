NewLeftHeader

Assemblymember Dixon brings home $2.8 million for AD 72

On Monday, July 10, Assemblymember Diane Dixon (R-Newport Beach) made the following statement:

“This year’s budget included funding for two cities in Assembly District 72. The City of Newport Beach will receive a $1.6 million appropriation as the final piece of funding needed to build the Upper Newport Bay Pollution Control Project.

“This 14-foot steel water wheel device will capture consumer waste and pollution before it enters the ocean – securing our region as a leader in coastal clean-up. It will be constructed and installed near the outlet of San Diego Creek in order to remove trash and debris from a 120-square mile tributary area before it enters Upper Newport Bay and ultimately the Pacific Ocean.

“Additionally, Laguna Beach will receive a $1.2 million appropriation to improve access to Moss Beach by constructing new concrete paths, stairways and other structures needed to enjoy views of the ocean and coastline in Moss Cove.”

Diane Dixon is a two-term Newport Beach City Councilmember and former mayor, who represents the 72nd Assembly District in the California Legislature, which includes Seal Beach, Huntington Beach, Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, Aliso Viejo, Laguna Hills, Laguna Woods and Lake Forest. She is currently serving her first term in Sacramento.

 

