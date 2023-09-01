NewLeftHeader

Art-To-Go at FOA FP 090123

Art-To-Go at FOA, 30-50% off sale through today

The mission of The Artists Fund is to promote all Festival of Arts (FOA) exhibitors (past and present) and their work, provide career education through their professional development seminars and webinars, and enrichment grants – helping artists grow their careers. A top priority is helping artists experiencing temporary hardship due to unexpected circumstances.

Take advantage of the great sale on fine art (L-R, bottom): Paula Collins platter, $250; Rick Graves Fall Trees photography 6”x60”, $140; Chris Jeffries Bumblebee blown glass sculpture, $400; Michael Ward painted box, $150; Natalia Duarte platter $250 and Geraldine Cropser Calla Lilly photography $150.

Art-To-Go 30%-50% off Sale

Now through today, Friday, Sept. 1

Those seeking end-of-season deals may consider some beautiful originals, donated by exhibitors at Art-To-Go. Purchase any Art-To-Go for 30% off through the FOA Sales Booth, or through Coordinator Mike Tauber by phone at 949.497.3597 for 50% off the marked prices.

Examples of marked prices: Jeff Horn oil, $750; Isabelle Alesandra painting, $425; Jeff Rovner Cirque #16 photography, $875 James Pearce Tugboat watercolor, $300; Cliff Wassmann Balboa Pavilion photography, $150. To view all the art for sale, click here

Phone or text Mike Tauber at 949.497.3597, or visit Art-To-Go in-person and contact the FOA Sales Booth to see all the artwork that is on sale.

 

