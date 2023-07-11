NewLeftHeader

Art-To-Go at FOA, exhibit and sale FP 071123

Art-To-Go at FOA, exhibit and sale from July 5-August 27

The mission of The Artists Fund is to promote all Festival of Arts (FOA) exhibitors (past and present) and their work, provide career education through their professional development seminars and webinars, and enrichment grants – helping artists grow their careers. A top priority is helping artists experiencing temporary hardship due to unexpected circumstances.

art to go three birds

“Three is Company” by Toni Danchik, one of the Art-To-Go pieces available. To view all of the pieces, click here.

The exhibit and sale is available to the public daily July 5 through August 27. New items are added weekly. All buyers automatically qualify for their drawing to win a two-night stay at The Tides Inn Laguna Beach. Early bird buyers invited; see it now at www.theartistsfund-foa.org/.

CAP Exhibit July 3 - August 10

Media Partner - This is not an Artists Fund event

Updated schedule! Community Art Project (CAP) has partnered with Laguna Beach Unified School District in presenting Woven, an exhibition of student art, July 3 through August 10 at Laguna Beach City Hall. A reception, free to the public, is July 6, 6-7 p.m. to kick-off First Thursdays Art Walk.

Woven, celebrates the transformative power of arts education, and shows what happens when art instruction is combined into every academic discipline. 505 Forest Ave.

View the Exhibitor Yearbook

Fun Video Slideshow

To help introduce the FOA artists, The Artists Fund created their first Exhibitor Yearbook – in video format. It’s fun and easy to watch at The Artists Fund on YouTube. Free, run time is 2.5 minutes.

Exhibitor Yearbook

Among the top reasons art lovers visit Festival of Arts is to meet the exhibitors in-person.

 

