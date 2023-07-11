NewLeftHeader

Promenade on Forest status update 071123

Promenade on Forest status update, latest changes highlighted in community forum

By SARA HALL

The latest changes and current status of the proposed permanent Forest on Promenade project was the focus of a community discussion last week.

The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Committee on Thursday (July 6) featured Assistant Director of Public Works Tom Perez, who highlighted the Promenade.

“(The project is) very important and very impactful to our business community, and we’re definitely keeping that in mind as part of the design,” Perez said.

They initially set out with the direction from council to get proposals from designers to convert the Promenade from temporary to permanent. After publishing a request for proposals, staff received several submissions, Perez noted, and they selected a company based on their merits and the qualifications. After council awarded the contract to RRM Design, their scope of work included a heft public outreach component, conceptual design, preliminary engineering and entitlements.

They were asked to design two concepts: A “bare minimum” keeping the curbs and gutters. And a second, complete redesign of the area.

“Both options were intended to be for a permanent Promenade, we were not looking at an option where it was a Promenade on the weekends and street during the week,” Perez said. “It was a full conversion.”

RRM started to develop the basic concept and staff started to see “some very serious issues with it,” Perez explained at the Planning Commission meeting on Wednesday (July 5). The most notable issues included drainage, aesthetics, narrow walkways and lack of infrastructure to support a permanent Promenade. There was also the assumption that this concept would work and would be less costly, but the savings were minimal. It didn’t provide functionality or cost benefits, he said at the PC meeting, so RRM moved forward with two concepts that featured a redesigned street.

Staff presented the two current concepts at the most recent public workshop in May. Some of the business-related feedback they received included to improve the sightlines to the businesses and provide larger walkways along the buildings, Perez said.

Based on feedback from the forum, there have been a number of changes to the concept designs, he noted. They looked closely at making some key improvements along the core walkway and entry points, Perez said.

They heard comments about maintaining the outdoor dining, but clean it up by removing the heavy railing. Going forward they will tone it down and minimize it, but still meet the requirements from the Alcoholic Beverage Control state department, Perez said. They will also open up the visibility to the businesses.

“We want people to be able to see and find interest in going into the businesses there,” he said.

There was also an overhead entry sign that people “overwhelmingly” opposed, he noted, so it was removed from the current plans. They also heard negative feedback about the wood planter near the tree near Coast Highway. The children’s play space had mixed reviews, but slightly more supportive comments to keep it, he noted. Staff toned the play space down, but planning commissioners suggested to remove it altogether. They also found areas to add more trees, he added. A Planning Commissioner also emphasized the importance of having a lot of trees and vegetation.

“We’re trying to maintain the really open feel so we don’t want to overcrowd the interior of the Promenade, but we do want to ensure that we’re not just making it a sea of hardscape and no shade,” Perez said.

Promenade on Forest status update Forest Stroll view

Click on photo for a larger image

Rendering by RRM/Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

The entry view from Coast Highway of the preferred Forest stroll concept for the Promenade design

Part of the focus is also to encourage people to come down to the Promenade even if they aren’t going to the restaurants.

“We’re focusing on creating those gathering spaces,” where people can hang out and share the space, he said. “Those are just some key things that we’re working on in these concepts.”

From the business community, they also heard that the area should be classy and attract the right type of client to the space, Perez explained.

Suggestions included to use high-end fixtures, things that aren’t “off the shelf,” or that can’t be found anywhere else.

“We’ve looked and really tried to identify things that are specific to Laguna,” he said, like paving types, planters and seat walls that are found in other Laguna locations. “Really trying to find that vibe and make it a place where people want to come and see and spend a lot of time.”

Those are the type of design considerations they are currently working through, Perez added.

They are also working on finding the right amount of lighting to supplement the outdoor dining and encourage people to stay in the evening. They are going to completely revamp the lighting there, he noted.

When they look at parking, they also understand there are existing spaces and needs, Perez said.

“We understand that we need to build off of the work that our community department and transit department have done with our parking master plan and really bring forward some solutions to increase parking in the general area,” Perez said.

There are a number of features, like public right-of way, accessibility, connections to amenities, that may not show up in these concepts, but they know how important they are to the overall design and plan.

“We understand those are key items to really make this function and really make it function well,” Perez said.

Answering a question from the audience about the underground infrastructure, Perez explained that he had some concern about “what you don’t see” and what could potentially prevent something from coming to fruition. They can’t plant trees on top of water and sewer lines so they become limiting factors, he noted.

“I was pleasantly surprised to find out a very large portion of the infrastructure in this area is in the alleys on either side, so there’s fairly minimal underground infrastructure in the street,” Perez explained, so they aren’t facing those challenging limiting factors. “I’m feeling pretty good about that at this time.”

The potential of flooding is being taken very seriously by the engineers and incorporated into the final design, he emphasized. Everything will be vetted and improvements will be made to the drainage system and the underground infrastructure in general, he added.

“We want to ensure that this area has all of the bones and the skeleton to work properly today for what we know we need and then also have that ability to be versatile and work for something that may come up in 20 years that we have no clue about today,” Perez said. “Just setting ourselves up for success and being able to grow it in the future without tearing it up and redoing things.”

On Wednesday (July 5), the Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend that council consider moving forward with the Forest Stroll design (option B). The concept features a curvilinear core walkway with a 10-foot business frontage and an expanded, varied interface zone. Commissioners also shared a lot of comments about details that they liked and disliked.

With that direction, staff’s next steps would be to bring the item to the City Council and recommend that they select an option (with consideration to the Planning Commission comments). The option that council chooses would then be studied in detail and that’s when they would start getting into design review, coastal development permit process and other requirements.

“Really diving into the issues that I know are important to not only the business community, but the community in general,” Perez said.

There was also some discussion at the recent Planning Commission meeting about improving internal communication to ensure that the designs they present move forward in a thoughtful, but expedited fashion.

“We don’t want to do things in a circular fashion, we want to continue moving forward with the understanding that we need to move as quickly as possible to get shovels in the ground and really get this project implemented and bring that to the community,” Perez said.

