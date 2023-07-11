NewLeftHeader

In Loving Memory

Martha Lydick

June 1, 1942 – June 7, 2023

Photo by Sandra Hovanesian

Laguna Beach mourns the loss of Martha Lydick, a beloved resident who dedicated her life to the library and community. Martha passed away on June 7, 2023, leaving behind a son, Chip, his wife Eden and two grandsons, Arden and Vaughn.

Born June 1, 1942, in Los Angeles, Calif., she grew up in Norwalk, Calif. and graduated from Norwalk High School in 1960.

Martha Lydick was a trailblazer and an influential figure in Laguna Beach. For an astounding 32 years, she served as the president of the Friends of the Laguna Beach Library, where she poured her heart and soul into promoting literacy, education and a love for books. Under her leadership, the organization flourished. When the county declared bankruptcy and was closing libraries, she, with the help of Wayne Peterson, organized fundraisers called Books by the Beach and brought in enough money to keep the library open, not only for five days, but six.

Martha was known for her unwavering commitment to fostering a love of reading in people of all ages. She started the Friends of the Library Foundation and then the Friends of Literacy and Library Foundation, bringing libraries to those who could not get to one. She oversaw the building of a library on the backside of Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif., so the workers who took care of the horses had a place to learn and take time to read. Her efforts brought joy of literature to countless individuals.

In addition to her role with the Friends of the Library, Martha also held the position of president of the Laguna Beach Taxpayers Association for many years. Her financial acumen and dedication to responsible governess were evident in her tireless advocacy for transparency, efficiency and accountability. Martha fought for the equitable use of public funds and was a steadfast voice for fiscal responsibility.

Despite her numerous accomplishments, Martha was known for her humility and approachability. She has a warm smile and a genuine interest in the lives of others. She touched the hearts of many with her kindness, empathy and willingness to lend a helping hand.

Martha Lydick’s passing leaves a void in the hearts of her family, friends and the entire Laguna Beach community. Her legacy will continue to inspire and remind us of the profound impact one dedicated individual can make. She will be remembered as a beacon of integrity, a tireless advocate for the library and a true champion of the community.

Martha’s memory will forever be cherished, and her spirit will live on in the hearts of all who were fortunate enough to know her.

There will be a gathering of friends and family in a private memorial. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made in her name to the Friends of the Laguna Beach Library.

 

