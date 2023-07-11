NewLeftHeader

Summertime safety: traffic and vehicles 071123

Summertime safety: traffic and vehicles

By Nicole Rice, LBPD, Community Services Officer (Crime Prevention)

Always obey the laws of the road. Yield to pedestrians crossing the street and avoid using any distractions while driving. Always bring your attention to the street and yield to pedestrians and bikers. Make sure to keep others safe around you and share the road.

Keep valuables out of sight

While you are enjoying the beach, do not leave valuables in your car while you are gone. If you have to keep something of value in the car, try to keep it out of plain view and lock it in the trunk of the vehicle. While you are out at the beach, do not leave your beach bag or purse unattended. Take your items of value with you or keep it near you. Stay safe!

 

