Dennis’ Local Almanac 071123

Dennis’ Local Almanac

By DENNIS McTIGHE

El Niño update

Dennis 5On Sunday, the sun set at 8:05 p.m., and we’ll see the sunset at 8 p.m. or later up until the 20th of this month. Conditions here in Laguna have really improved over the past week and a half with much earlier clearing of the morning marine layer. For the most part, it is giving way to sunny and clear blue skies with temps into the low 70s and gentle afternoon breezes at less than 10 mph. This kind of serene weather makes us really count our blessings, since we don’t have to worry about the next tornado or baseball-size hail – or that awful humidity that goes along with that scary severe weather that is terrorizing many parts of the country. Local ocean temps continue to slowly rise at a snail’s pace, having only scratched and clawed their way into the low- to mid-60s – which is still several degrees below seasonal norms.

El Niño Update: On Sunday, the latest from the NOAA revealed the continued slow increase in ocean temps in the Pacific and the pool of warm water is still creeping slowly to the east and northeast. It’s been a slow process, but by early fall 2023, that process is expected to ramp up in strength and will really get going come next winter of 2023-24.

The likelihood of a strong El Niño is currently at only about 42% but by fall, the chances move up to near 75% – and by December-February upwards of 90%. Locally, the last mega El Niño that really affected our weather was the 1997-98 event. The supposed mega event in 2015-16 didn’t really fulfill expectations, barely behaving at all like a strong El Niño should and produced only about half of normal seasonal rain.

Previous El Niños, weak or strong, produced above normal rain in every event dating back to as early as 1900.The most recent event of 2015-16 had originally been predicted to see as much as double normal or more – with 30 inches a real possibility – but when all was said and done, we finished the season with a paltry 8 1/4 inches. I’ll keep y’all posted on any updates in upcoming columns.

The 2023 summer monsoon season, which began around July 1, has gotten off to a very slow start with only a few scattered thunderstorms over Arizona, Nevada and Utah. If you’ll remember, last season was a record breaker with many spots collecting more than double their normal rain for the summer and the season, which runs until around mid-September, extended into October. The period of July 1 through September 15 normally sees about 60% of their annual rainfall over the Southwest desert, but those totals can vary significantly from year to year.

It’s been a fairly slow start for the 2023 season for tropical system formation. There was Adrian last week that made it to Category 1 while moving out to sea. A few days later, there was tropical storm Beatriz who pretty much hugged the Mexican coastline with some gusty winds and heavy showers, but that’s about it for now.

Have a great week. ALOHA!

 

