The Sacramento Chronicles 070723

The Sacramento Chronicles

By ASSEMBLYMEMBER DIANE DIXON

July 7, 2023

Hello Laguna Beach! I hope you all had a wonderful and safe Independence Day.

June was filled with budget bills and more committee hearings. California’s State Constitution requires the legislature to pass the budget by June 15. We met the deadline by passing an initial framework. Senate and Assembly Democrats then negotiated between themselves and the governor on the main budget deal. Unfortunately, Republicans were not at the table to provide valuable insight on a spending reduction to reduce current and future deficits.

Diane Dixon (R-Newport Beach)

Overall, I found the budget process to lack transparency. We had less than 72 hours to analyze more than 20 substantive bills, broken up by issue-area. Together these bills implemented a multi-billion-dollar budget that in some areas even created policy and new spending, rather than a simple appropriation of dollars. I was also disappointed that the $32 billion deficit was not eliminated. We need to prioritize how we spend valuable taxpayer dollars and reduce spending in areas that lack accountability, such as homelessness and transit.

Another event that occurred in June was a change in power for the Assembly Democrats. As they have the supermajority, their leader is considered the Speaker of the Assembly – similar to the role Speaker McCarthy has in the House of Representatives on a federal level. Speaker Robert Rivas is the new leader of the Assembly. We will see what changes he implements moving forward, particularly as it comes to policy committee chairmanships.

On a personal legislative note – I have seven bills alive that are working their way through the process the remainder of the year. Three bills are located in the Senate and one is back to the Assembly for a final vote before heading to the governor’s desk.

Two are resolutions that I am proud of and looking forward to presenting on the Assembly Floor. The first is Assembly Concurrent Resolution 93 which would designate the North Arm Newport Bay Bridge on State Route 1 in Orange County as the Marian Bergeson Memorial Bridge. The second, House Resolution 49, importantly marks the 175th anniversary for the historical Seneca Falls Women’s Rights Convention.

The last measure is Assembly Constitutional Amendment 12 which would place a ballot initiative before the voters that implements consequences for people that illegally sell controlled substances, like fentanyl. ACA 12, or Alexandra’s Law, would require the court to implement a fentanyl admonishment to people who are convicted or charged with various drug offenses to be advised that if a person dies, as a result of that action, he or she may be charged with a homicide. The measure is waiting to be referred to a policy committee. It will need to be approved by the legislature before being presented to the voters.

Finally, as a reminder I have three public safety measures that have become two-year bills that I will talk more about in the fall.

On a district related note: Please save the date for a legislative update at my Laguna Woods Town Hall on August 25 at 10 a.m. located at the Laguna Woods City Council Chambers on 24264 El Toro Road.

Finally, please keep an eye on your emails for more information on both of these events. If you would like to sign up to receive legislative reports, you can check out my website: https://ad72.asmrc.org/, or email me at: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. I am also active on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

As always, thank you Stu News for allowing me this space to keep your readers informed about my adventures in Sacramento.

 Until next month.

Diane Dixon is a two-term Newport Beach City Councilmember and two-time Mayor. She is currently serving her first term in Sacramento.

 

