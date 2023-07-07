NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 54  |  July 7, 2023Subscribe

Two vehicles collide on PCH, near Crystal Cove 070723

Share this story

Two vehicles collide on PCH, near Crystal Cove, killing one of the drivers

Wednesday (July 5) at 10:16 a.m., the Newport Beach Police Department dispatch center received several 911 calls regarding a traffic collision in the area of Pacific Coast Highway and Crystal Cove. Officers arrived on scene and found two vehicles, a white sedan, and a white truck, that had been involved in a collision.

Newport Beach Fire and Laguna Beach Fire personnel also responded to the scene and transported both drivers to a local trauma center for medical treatment and evaluation.

Unfortunately, the driver of the white sedan was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The identity of the motorist is not being released at this time, pending identification by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Coroner Division.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation, with the NBPD Major Accident Investigation Team on scene. Eastbound PCH was closed from Newport Coast Drive to Crystal Drive as the incident was investigated.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Traffic Investigator Nate Farris at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.