NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 54  |  July 7, 2023Subscribe

Laguna Beach Democratic Club announces 070723

Share this story

Laguna Beach Democratic Club announces its July 13 annual Summer Soirée at Zinc Café

The Laguna Beach Democratic Club meeting will gather for its annual summer social on Thursday, July 13 from 5-7:30 p.m. at Zinc Café and Market, 350 Ocean Ave. Heavy hors d’oeuvres and drinks will be served. The suggested donation is $20, which includes two drink tickets. The event is open to all members and not-yet-members who may join the club at the door for $35 per year. To RSVP and/or become a member, click here.

laguna beach zinc

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Barbara McMurray

Zinc Cafe’s lush outdoor patio will be the setting for the Laguna Beach Democratic Club’s annual summer social

According to Club Chair Peggy Wolff, “Never in our lifetime have we witnessed such a substantial erosion of rights in this nation. Paired with an alarming uptick in hate crimes in Orange County, our club has its work cut out for it. We are gearing up for a strong showing at every level in the 2024 election. This get-together is the club taking a deep breath and having some fun before we dig into the hard work of the next election.”

Club members do not need to be registered as Democrats – Independents may join – but Democratic Party registration allows only members to vote on club matters, including candidate endorsements. Recent general meeting speakers have included Peg Corley of the LGBTQ Center OC, legal scholar Erwin Chemerinsky, Rep. Katie Porter, 47th Congressional District candidates Dom Jones and Joanna Weiss, Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf and Dr. Allyson Brooks of Hoag Women’s Health Institute.

Established in 1946, the Laguna Beach Democratic Club is an all-volunteer, chartered club of the Democratic Party of Orange County. It is in its 77th year of uninterrupted engagement supporting Democratic candidates, policies and values. Democrats believe in an economy that benefits everyone, health care is a right, diversity is strength and democracy is worth defending.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.