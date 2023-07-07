NewLeftHeader

The Plant Man: about pests and disease

The Plant Man: about pests and disease

By Steve Kawaratani

“Most of the time pests and disease are just nature’s way of telling the gardener he’s doing something wrong.” –With apologies to Michael Pollan

Steve Kawaratani

Steve Kawaratani

Within our many picturesque gardens in Laguna, a delicate balance exists between plants, insect and disease. While our flowers flourish in the sun or shade, pests and diseases bide their time until favorable conditions allow them to turn on their susceptible hosts, threatening to affect the health of our plants and appearance of our landscapes.

Accurate identification of insect, mite and disease damage in our coastal gardens, or any other location outside of 92651, requires careful observation and some knowledge about common pests and diseases that may affect plants.

Here are some suggestions to help identify and address our garden adversaries:

Pay attention to any changes in the plants growth and overall health; look closely at the leaves, stems, flowers and fruits of your plants. Inspect for any visible signs of damage, such as holes, discoloration, wilting, spots or webbing.

Familiarize yourself with the common pests and diseases that may affect plants in Laguna and surrounding environs. Local nurseries (generally not home improvements centers) can provide valuable information and resources. Some common pests include aphids, whiteflies, mealybugs and spider mites, while diseases like powdery mildew and rust are also prevalent.

The Plant Man about pests rust

Rust on rose leaves

Once you have observed the damage, compare it with the known symptoms of pests and diseases. Look for telltale signs such as honeydew (a sticky residue left by aphids, mealybugs and scale), mucous-like trails (indicative of slugs or snails), frass (insect excrement left by caterpillars), or powdery white spots (indicative of powdery mildew).

If you’re unsure about the cause of the damage or need assistance in identifying pests or diseases, place an affected leaf or flower in a Ziploc® bag and reach out to your local nurseryperson or horticultural professional for identification. They can provide accurate diagnoses and recommend appropriate treatment methods.

The Plant Man about pests pesticides

Environmentally safe pesticides

Once you have identified the cause of the damage, take sensible measures to address the issue. This can include using environmentally safe pesticides, introducing beneficial insects to control pests, removing and disposing of infested plant parts to prevent the spread of diseases and improving cultural practices (such as proper plant placement, watering and fertilization).

Regularly inspecting your plants, maintaining good gardening practices and being proactive in addressing any garden issues are key in managing pests and diseases, with the anticipated onset of warmer summer weather. Early detection and identification, coupled with pest management, will help you maintain the garden of your dreams. See you next time.

Steve Kawaratani has been a local guy for seven decades and likes to garden and drive the Baja Peninsula with Catharine and Loki. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949.494.5141.

 

