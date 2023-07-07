It’s Happening at the Susi Q

For more information on all classes, activities and assistance, call The Susi Q Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at 949.464.6645 or visit www.thesusiq.org. The Susi Q Senior Center is located at 380 Third St., Laguna Beach. info@thesusiq.org

HAPPENINGS!

Gallery Q at the Susi Q: Call for Artists: Cultural Creativity

Accepting Art: Thursday, July 20 from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6 p.m.

Exhibit Dates: July 26-September 27 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Art Reception: Friday, July 28 from 3:30-5 p.m.

Let the creative expression of one’s own experiences, identity or emotions be your inspiration. Open to all artistic mediums. Download an application here.

Just Announced!

Lyric Opera OC Presents “Opera 101” – 900 Years of Music in 90 Minutes

Tuesday, July 25 from 4-5:30 p.m. Free. Susi Q and Lyric Opera OC are teaming up to offer a series of intimate, live opera performances, beginning with an educational and entertaining trip through operatic history. “Opera 101” is a program full of familiar opera classics and perfect for all audiences from 5-105. Learn when, why and how opera music has grown and evolved. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. Light refreshments. Register here.

Susi Q Matinees

Mondays & Fridays weekly, from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Free. Drop-In. (No registration is needed.) Each week will feature a different film. You can come weekly or just for the movies that interest you. Movie ratings range from G to R and will be posted prior to each showing. A schedule of movies and their rating is available online and at the Susi Q front desk. And yes, popcorn and lemonade provided! Questions? Call Christine Brewer at 949.715.8105.

CLASSES

Computers/Technology

Don’t forget, volunteers are here every Thursday from 12-2 p.m. for walk-in PC & MAC tech assistance – bring your laptop, iPad, or smartphone.

Driving

AARP Smart Driver Refresher Course

Monday, July 17 from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Cost: $20 AARP members; $25 non-members. Review safe driving strategies and brush up on your defensive driving techniques. Class certificate may entitle participant to insurance discount. No test. Checks only, payable two days in advance to AARP. Registration is required. Visit or call the front desk at 949.464.6645, or register online here.

Enrichment

Don’t Be a Target, Fight Cyber Crime

Tuesday, July 18 from 10-11 a.m. Free. Presented by the Laguna Beach Police Department. Cyber crimes come in many different forms, but they are all after the same thing – access to your bank and personal information. LBPD Community Officer Nicole Rice, and Detective Joy Butterfield share valuable tips to reduce your chances of falling for scams. Register for fight cyber crime here.

Understanding iPhone Security Settings

Thursday, July 20 from 1-2:30 p.m. Free. Do you have your banking passwords stored on your iPhone? iPhone thieves are locking people out of their Apple accounts and draining their bank accounts – sometimes before victims even know what happened. Presenter Lorraine Hornby guides you through the basics of iPhone security settings. Protect yourself from thieves and hackers. Class is limited to 20. Register iPhone security systems here.

Fitness/Health

Longevity Stick on the Susi Q Patio (In-Person)

Six Thursdays (July 6-August 10). Strengthen muscles, increase flexibility and range of motion the fun way. Twelve non-impact exercises are simple and easy to do using a stick or pole that’s as long as you are tall. A few sticks will be available onsite, or bring your own 1-inch diameter pine dowel cut to your height. Register here for Longevity Stick.

Leslie’s Co-Ed Stretch & Strengthen (In-Person)

Tuesdays and Thursdays monthly from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Fitness Over Sixty! Pursue a healthy lifestyle by integrating a highly functional workout using THE HARRIS METHOD with fitness-favorite Leslie Davis. Sculpt, tone and build muscle while improving your stamina. Register her for Leslie’s class. Cost: $80. Attention newcomers, try out a class for FREE. Call Christine Brewer at 949.715.8105 for details.

Mindfulness Meditation has a new start 4 p.m. time (Online)

2nd and 4th Tuesday Monthly from 4-5 p.m. Free. Mindfulness is the practice of purposely focusing your attention on the present and teaches you to slow down racing thoughts, let go of negativity, and calm both your mind and body. Learn the principles and practices of Mindfulness Meditation with educator Megan McCarver, M.A., C-IAYT, IYA. Register for mindfulness meditation here.

Wayne’s Standing Yoga (In-Person)

Mondays and Wednesdays monthly from 9-10:15 a.m. Cost: $4/class. Exercise your brain and body connection in one of the Susi Q’s most popular classes. Improve your coordination and balance and join in with a fun crowd of regulars who will cheer you on. Social hour follows. Instructor: Wayne Lawrence.

Yoga Nidra: with Dr. Deerheart (Online)

First Thursday monthly from 10-11:30 a.m. Free. Yoga Nidra (yogic sleep) guides one into a deep state of consciousness between awake and asleep, which has been shown to reduce anxiety and pain, and restore well-being even in the state of disease, dying and grief.

Facilitated by Dr. Andrea Deerheart.

Summer (Ukulele) Strummin’ with Tommy J

Join instructor Tom Joliet for a new series of summertime ukulele classes. Must be able to play all the “EZ Dozen plus 2” chords. You will focus on advanced strumming techniques, finger picking and playing chord melodies. This workshop encourages everyone to share tunes and techniques. Everyone is welcome. Register here for ukulele.

Games/Bridge/Mahjong

Take Your Bridge Game to the Next Level

Beyond Beginning Bridge

Six Fridays, July 7-August 11 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Cost: $120. Jane Dober, Gold Life Master & ACBL accredited teacher

and director, welcomes bridge players of all levels to join her next series of boutique bridge lessons focusing on

bidding judgement, and when to open on the light side with 9, 10 or 11 points. Register here for bridge.

Jump on the Susi Q Mahjong Bandwagon

Beginner Basics Mahjong

Tuesdays, July 11-August 15 from 10-11:30 a.m. Cost: $85/Six-week series. Learn the basics, rules, and strategies taught in an easy step-by-step approach with instructor Rhona “Ro” Kershnar. Register here for beginner Mahjong.

SAVE THE DATE

End-of-Life Care Planning

Honoring Your Life: End-of-Life Planning

Four Thursdays, August 10, September 14, October 12 and November 9 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Free. Join Rickie Redman, Director of Aging in Place Services, for this informative workshop series designed to provide essential tools, valuable resources and practical knowledge into planning your end-of-life care. Learn more here. Register here for the planning session.

SUPPORT & ASSISTANCE SERVICES

Support Group

Mondays weekly from 10-11 a.m. Free. Facilitated by Kathleen “Kay” Wenger, LMFT, LPCC. Here’s a support group where connections from the heart matter. Join for emotional support, practical information and advice on how to cope with your unique situation. Call 949.715.8104 to join the group.

Feeling the Blues?

Individual counseling by appointment.

Is the constant change with the COVID -19 pandemic confusing, frustrating and causing you anxiety? Licensed therapists can help anyone who is 55+ find solutions, strategies and strengths for coping. Therapists meet one-on-one by scheduled appointment.

“You Are Not Alone” Women Supporting Women (Hybrid)

Wednesdays weekly from 10:30-12 p.m. Free. Meaningful social connections are an integral part of your health and well-being. Facilitator Signe Schiavo, LMFT leads the discussion with a focus on developing friendships, strengthening connections and combatting loneliness. Call 949.715.8104.

Alzheimer’s & Dementia Caregivers Support Group

First Wednesday from 1:30-3 p.m. Free.

Guided by Sue Staub, trained ALZOC Volunteer.

Alzheimer’s and dementia are life changing for both those who are diagnosed and those close to them. The Susi Q is continuing to host virtual group sessions that let participants share experiences, feelings and coping strategies. Call 949.715.8104 to join the group.

Death Cafe

Last Monday monthly from 3:30-5 p.m. Free.

Facilitated by Dr. Andrea Deerheart.

Relaxed monthly discussions create an open and safe space to talk about matters of life and death. Note: If you signed up for a previous Death Cafe, you are on the roster and will be automatically notified of the next session.

Chronic Illness Support Group

Tuesdays weekly from 10-11:30 a.m. Free.

Facilitated by Sandra Weiss, Ph.D.

When confronting a major illness, loss or major life change, knowing that you are not alone is important. Individuals, caregivers and families 55+ are invited to share and get help in taking the best care of yourself.

Legal Clinic Consultations

Second Monday of the month by appointment from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Free.

Courtesy of Jane Fulton. Seniors 55+ can find free legal assistance, advice and referrals for issues that include social security, contracts, housing, wills and more. Phone appointments only. Call 949.715.8104 to make an appointment.

Have Questions about Medicare? (HICAP Counseling)

Third Monday monthly from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. The Susi Q, in partnership with the Council on Aging, is continuing free Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy (HICAP) by phone during the health crisis. The HICAP counselor will provide unbiased information to help you make the best choices for your health care needs. Call 949.715.8104 to make an appointment.

Care Management

By appointment during business hours, Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Walk-ins okay.

Time can bring challenges that impact our ability to live safely and independently. When this happens, you need a place to turn for guidance and support. That’s why care management is a core service at The Susi Q. Services are free. Donations are welcome. Call 949.715.8104 to make an appointment.

Lifelong Laguna

By appointment during business hours.

Lifelong Laguna reaches beyond the walls of the Susi Q to help you live safely at home. This mission is more vital than ever during the pandemic. Staff and volunteers are available to help with errands.

Visit www.thesusiq.org and click on Classes & Registration to register for any of the wide array of programs, classes or support service offerings. Call 949.715.8105 for further assistance.

Crystal Cove State Park

Crystal Cove State Park is welcoming visitors with their monthly program of events. For more information, visit www.crystalcovestatepark.org.

Enjoy a super low tide at Crystal Cove State Park where a park naturalist will lead a guided tidepool and beach wrack walk to Reef Point and help identify animals and describe some awesome adaptations on Friday, July 7 at 7:20 a.m. Wear sturdy walking shoes to scramble over the rocks which may be slippery and sharp. Meet at the Reef Point Lot (PCH coastward at the stoplight Reef Point, around the kiosk to the first restroom building). $15 day use fee.

Crystal Cove State Park is a great spot to look for resident dolphins, migrating whales, and birds just passing by the coastline. Join a park naturalist for a Whale & Wildlife “Twalk” on Saturday, July 8 at 9 a.m. and learn some fun facts about the coastal creatures as we walk the bluff trail and scan the ocean at each overlook. Bring binoculars for better viewing. Meet at Pelican Point lot #4 (PCH coastward at Newport Coast, left at kiosk to the last lot). $20 day use parking fee.

Join a Park Ranger for a fun introduction to the animals and plants of Crystal Cove State Park in their weekly Junior Ranger programs on Tuesdays, July 11 (tidepools), 18 (animal evidence) and 25 (pollinators) from 10-11 a.m. This children’s nature program is a favorite in State Parks and allows kids to earn a badge, stamps, a poster, or a patch. Meet at the Ranger Station (PCH inland at stoplight School-State Park, follow signs towards the Ranger Station). $15 day use fee.

At Crystal Cove, you walk upon one of the rarest environments in North America and indeed the Earth. This is the coastal sage-scrub plant community, a precious, but dwindling environment that supports countless coastal plants, animals, and birds as well as migrating creatures. Come join a park docent and enjoy a one-hour nature walk along both the coastal bluff and the beach on Sunday, July 30 at 10 a.m. to learn about and observe some of the park’s native plants and birds. Meet at Pelican Point parking lot #2, at the top of the boardwalk near the parking lot (PCH coastward at Newport Coast, right at kiosk to first lot). $20 day use fee.

Love birds, nature and strolls in the park? Crystal Cove State Park is a great spot to identify new species as well as seeing and hearing the resident avian friends like California Gnatcatchers, Greater Roadrunners,and Osprey. Come join a park naturalist for an easy Summer Bird Walk in the backcountry and along the shoreline on Saturday, July 15 at 8 a.m. Meet at the Berns Amphitheatre (PCH inland at stoplight School-State Park, follow signs towards the campground).

$20 day use parking fee.

Join this evening of the new moon for a stroll along the Coastal Bluff Trail on this family-friendly Nature Night Hike and learn about the plants and animals that call this special place their home on Monday, July 17 from 7:30-9:30 p.m. You will enjoy the sunset and experience the quiet, dark mystery of the new moon. Bring an extra layer of clothes and a red flashlight if you have one (we will have plenty to share). Meet at Pelican point Parking lot #4 (PCH coastward at Newport Coast, left at the kiosk to the last parking lot). $5 park entrance fee.

Join Crystal Cove Conservancy staff for a guided tour of the Historic District on Saturday, July 22 from 2:30-4 p.m. During this 1.5-hour walking tour you will learn about the cottage history, hear stories and traditions of early cottage residents and gain an understanding of the restoration process. Park in the Los Trancos lot and walk through the tunnel to the Education Commons (PCH inland at stoplight Los Trancos). $20 day use fee.

Come spend a few hours giving back to Mother Nature. Volunteers are needed for Stewardship Sunday on Sunday, July 30 from 8-11 a.m. to clean the park’s coastline and bluff trail and set an example of stewardship. If you have them, bring your own supplies including buckets and reusable bags to help reduce plastic waste, but they will have supplies available. Anyone attending under the age of 18 must have a waiver signed by an adult. Contact laurel.gifford@parks.ca.gov to receive the waiver. Meet at Pelican Point parking lot #4, (PCH coastward at Newport Coast, left at the kiosk to the end). Parking fee waived for event.

Dorm-style Cottages Have Returned After two years, Crystal Cove Beach Cottages are thrilled to offer dorm-style cottages once again to their guests looking for a beachside getaway in the Historic District. Whether it be your next vacation or staycation, the dorm-style cottages provide a unique opportunity to explore all that Crystal Cove has to offer. Cottages #29, #38 and #39, a.k.a. the dorm cottages, are now available to reserve on a 30-day rolling calendar, with a maximum of up to seven nights annually per person. Reservations must be made online at www.reservecalifornia.com, or by calling 800.444.7275. More information on the Crystal Cove Beach Cottages can be found at www.crystalcove.org.

Discover a new activity, event…through City Rec

The City of Laguna Beach Recreation Dept. is offering a variety of programs for all ages, and registration is now open for spring and summer camps and classes. Sign up early to guarantee your space; classes may be canceled if minimum enrollment is not reached. Recreation Committee Scholarships are currently available to use toward classes. For an application, click here.

CLASSES FOR ALL INTERESTS

Registration is open for summer classes and camps. Click here to view the summer activity guide online, and visit the registration platform to sign up for a class. Sign up early to guarantee your space; activities may be cancelled if minimum enrollment is not reached.

Summer Camps include:

–Beginning Water Polo

–Challenger Soccer

–CORE Basketball

–Junior Lifeguards

–Mini League Baseball

–Radio Camp at KX-FM

–Skim Laguna

–U SK8 Skateboarding

Click here to register for classes.

YOUTH & CHILDREN

CLASSES:

CLASSES FOR ALL INTERESTS

~JG Swim Test Clinic

~Laguna Beach Water Polo Club

~Skyhawks Multi-Sport

~Youth Swim Team

~Youth Tennis

ADULT PROGRAMMING:

ART & ENRICHMENT

~Beginning Drawing & Watercolor

~Hortense Miller Garden

~NEW! Knitting Salon

~Table Tennis Open Play

DANCE & YOGA CLASSES

~Belly Dance

~Line Dane

~Lyrical Modern Dance

~Namaste Yoga

~T’ai Chu Ch’uan

~Zumba Workout with Judith

FITNESS

~Aqua Aerobics

~Beach Volleyball

~Better Life Boxing

~NEW! Body & Mind Barre Workout

~Mary’s Fitness Beyond 50

~Pickleball

~Tennis

Volleyball Tournaments

AROUND TOWN

Events

–World Music Series at Heisler Park on Friday evenings

–Music in the Park returns on Sundays in July

–The summer trolley schedule and expanded hours for the Laguna Beach Local on-demand service will run through September 4.

Facility Spotlight: Laguna Beach Community & Recreation Center

The Laguna Beach Community & Recreation Center is open for drop-in basketball and pickleball in the indoor gym, as well as upcoming summer camps and recreation classes.

Pre-registration highly recommended.

Drop-in basketball

Tuesday 5-7 p.m. and Thursday 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Indoor pickleball

Wednesday: 9-11:30 a.m.

Summer camps beginning June 12.

Hortense Miller Gardens

The Hortense Miller Garden, established in 1959, covers two and a half acres of the upper slopes of Boat Canyon in Laguna Beach. The garden is home to a large range of plants that can be grown in Southern California coastal zones, providing a source of inspiration for visitors in planning their own gardens. Tours cover the grounds and the interior of the mid-century modern home built specifically to capture the canyon to ocean views of this unique property. Sign up here for a tour.

CALL FOR INSTRUCTORS

The Laguna Beach Recreation Division is seeking new contract instructors for dance, foreign language, music, art, cooking, after-school activities and adult fitness classes. They are proud to provide a variety of creative programs and diverse services to promote an active lifestyle, enhance the quality of life, and build a sense of community for residents and visitors of all ages. Click here to apply.

Laguna Beach Recreation Division, 380 3rd St., Laguna Beach. www.lagunabeachcity.net; email recreation@lagunabeachcity.net

Meet Pet of the Week Ariel

Ariel is currently taking over Pet of the Week. She is a 2-year-old black and tan Doberman who is spayed. Ariel would do best in a home without a lot of stairs as she is missing a rear leg. She is gentle, but tends to get scared easily, especially with men, until she gets to know you more. Ariel is extremely affectionate once she gets comfortable in her environment.

Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, is hoping to have Ariel adopted as soon as possible.



Ariel is a sweet companion to have by your side

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, their return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of 50%.

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Road. Call 949.497.3552, or go to the website for information on adoption procedures, www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.