A fantastic Fourth of July 070723

A fantastic Fourth of July

Photos by Scott Brashier

Family bike ride at the beginning of a fun-filled day

Playing in the surf

The Condor Squadron Officers’ and Airmen’s Association, a nonprofit founded by group of WWll fighter pilots, flew three AT-6s over Huntington Beach, Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, Dana Point and San Clemente. The flyover was arranged by the City of San Clemente.

A glorious sunset to bring a close to the day

Spectacular as always, the City of Laguna Beach fireworks show originated from Monument Point at Heisler Park

 

