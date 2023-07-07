NewLeftHeader

Fair Game 070723

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Is it the right way to celebrate America with “bombs bursting in air?”

TJ headshot AugI don’t know if you’re like me. These days, particularly at my age, I’m not big into the whole fireworks craze on the 4th. Now granted, I would like my grandkids to enjoy some of the same things like sparklers, the Piccolo Petes and snakes that I did as a kid. I get it. But the cherry bombs and M80s and such are a different story, and always have been with me.

But, the lead-up to the 4th and the actual evening gave me the feeling at times that I was sitting in the Ukraine in the middle of a war zone.

Here’s the problem. Although we outlaw the use of fireworks in town, many surrounding cities don’t. You can purchase fireworks on nearly every street corner, with funds from them supporting local youth athletic programs, marching bands and other good, valued programs. It’s hard for politicians in those towns to vote to ban the sale of fireworks for fear of a community backlash for loss of funding.

And, those are just the milder ones. If you’re interested in bigger stuff, something that can launch in the air, they’re not hard to find. The proof is that it seems like every residential area has them.

Now, don’t get me wrong, I appreciate the work our fire and police do related to enforcement, but they can only do so much. More than sprinkled in during these times, with the increased size of crowds, are crimes, DUIs, drunk in publics, etc., and lots of them, so they’re more than busy with those things, too.

And every 4th we hear about the incidents that occurred with bad outcomes. In L.A., for example, a 22-year-old male lost part of his hand allegedly lighting fireworks; another man was killed in a hit-and-run lighting off fireworks in the middle of a street, while his family and friends watched from their front yard; and, even worse, some people who don’t have fireworks or just don’t care, simply pull out guns and fire them in the air, seemingly not worrying about where those bullets might come down. In South L.A., a six-year-old boy and his family found out the hard way. He was struck in the head by one of these random bullets coming down while out enjoying fireworks.

The kid is now reportedly in ICU following surgery where he remains in critical condition. Chances are, his life if he even makes it, will be forever changed.

That’s just not the way to say, “Happy 4th of July.”

It’s a difficult situation with no real good answers. But, it just seems like something needs to be done.

Perhaps a friend said it best when talking about Tuesday night, “It was actually kind of scary. Too many amateurs firing off professional stuff.”

• • •

Tonight is opening night of Pageant of the Masters. This will mark the 90th anniversary of the first presentation of “living pictures.”

The 2023 production is called Art Colony: In the Company of Artists.

It will be performed each evening during the summer up until September 1. Each performance is from 8:30-10:30 p.m.

And let’s be honest, if you’re going to the Pageant, you have to allot enough time to casually walk through and enjoy the Festival of Arts.

There are more than 100 artists whose work is on display.

It’s so special, that it’s considered one of the top art festivals in the nation, and free to enjoy with your Pageant ticket.

• • •

The City of Laguna Beach Arts Commission will begin their 40th Annual Music in the Park concert series this Sunday, July 9 in Bluebird Park, with The Neil Deal, a Neil Young tribute band.

The concerts begin each Sunday through August 20 at 5 p.m. Concertgoers can spread a blanket or bring their own low-seating beach chairs. However, set-up is NOT permitted to begin before 3 p.m.

Several rules: No dogs allowed; No display or sale of merchandise and no solicitation is permitted. Alcohol is permitted to be consumed by those 21 and older when it’s accompanied by a full meal.

The schedule and type of music for the remaining weeks include on July 16 – Alligator Beach (New Orleans Funk); July 23 – Adaawe (Contemporary Global Fusion); July 30 – Scot Bruce (Tribute to the King - Elvis); August 6 – Lao Tizer Band (Jazz/Blues); August 13 – Always, Adele (Adele Tribute) and August 20 is TBA on August 10.

The city encourages use of the free City Trolley to lessen the impacts of traffic and also requests that attendees avoid disposable plastic items, and to use reusable bags, water bottles and utensils whenever possible.

• • •

Also, did you know that thanks to the support from the Laguna Beach Tourism Marketing District (that means local lodging establishments/hotels, etc.), the City Council recently approved the distribution of $320,000 in grant funding to non-profit arts organizations that present programming in our community.

The effort is designed to support both existing and new cultural arts programs, with the funding aimed at enriching the cultural landscape for both residents and visitors alike.

The organizations benefiting this year (2023-24) are: 3340 Recital Series, Coast Film Foundation, Community Art Project, Festival of Arts, First Thursdays Art Walk, Friends of Choral Music, Kontrapunktus, KX FM Radio, LagunaTunes, Laguna Beach Arts Alliance, Laguna Beach Chamber Singers, Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center, Laguna Beach Live!, Laguna Beach Sister Cities, Laguna Community Concert Band, Laguna Dance Festival, Laguna Plein Air Painters Association, LOCA Arts Education, No Square Theatre, Philharmonic Society of Orange County, Sawdust Art Festival and Third Street Writers.

You may click here to view the specific grant distributions here.

 

