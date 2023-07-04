NewLeftHeader

Sawdust Art Festival’s calendar is full and the 57th Annual Sawdust is open! 

Sawdust Art Festival is offering a variety of art classes for July, now that the summer festival season is in full swing.

The 57th Annual Sawdust Art Festival will be open through Sunday, September 3rd. It will be open Fri/Sat, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sun-Thurs, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. For tickets, click here.

These are a few of the workshops coming up soon. For a complete listing of classes (and to register), click here.

Intro to Sewing: Beach Bag - July 9 and 23

Sunday, July 9, 12 p.m.

Sunday, July 23, 12 p.m.

Intro to Sewing: Beach Bag with Carmen Gundelach

Learn how to sew a one-of-a-kind beach bag on a sewing machine in this introduction to textiles with Carmen Gundelach. Fabric options include vintage textiles or terry cloth material. Working with a selection of sewing supplies (needle, thread, buttons, webbing, scissors and a sewing machine), Gundelach will show you how to cut out the material for the bag pattern, introduce you to the basics of sewing on a sewing machine (if you’ve never used one), straight stitch back and forth, and assemble your pieces together to create a very individual, one-of-a-kind beach bag that everyone will want. You can choose to bring your own towels/terry cloth if you wish, but fabric and lining is included in the price of this class.

Cost: $125.

Make your own Indigo Sarong - July 14

Friday, July 14, 5-7 2 p.m.

Make your own Indigo Sarong with Reem Khalil

Learn how to make Organic Indigo dye vat and original patterns using the ancient technique Shibori. In this workshop, you will learn the fundamentals of Shibori pattern making and how to create a variety of shapes focusing on folded, tied and clamped resist dyeing. You will leave with a stunning indigo dyed, 100% cotton sarong or scarf measuring 45”x 72”.

Cost: $120.

Introduction to Mosaic Art - July 22 and 29

Day 1 of 2: Saturday, July 22, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Day 2 of 2: Saturday, July 29, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Introduction to Mosaic Art with Ron Shearer

A two-day workshop over two weekends!

The ancient art of mosaics is one of the most beautiful and oldest in the history of mankind. Working closely with Ron Shearer, you will create a mosaic that not only will you be proud to display, but it will open a whole new world of creativity that you can easily continue on your own. Step-by-step, he will take you through the process of design, materials, cutting techniques and then carefully guide you through the application, initially using glue for positioning. You’ll have a little bit of fun “homework” to do between classes. When you return to the second workshop, you can really home in on the fine details and finishing your artwork. A wonderful, informative and creative workshop and one that we have had many requests for! This workshop is suitable for absolute beginners or those who want to fine-tune their skills. All materials are provided including supplies from WitsEnd Mosaics.

Cost: $350 per student which is fully inclusive of six hours of intensive tuition over two weekends, and all materials including a pair of nippers that you can keep, mosaic glass tiles, design and backing board.

Maximum 10 students per class, so if you are a larger group, contact them directly at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

I Spy Your Eye Photography - July 28 and August 18

Friday, July 28, 10 a.m.

Friday, August 18, 10 a.m.

I Spy Your Eye Photography with Mary Church

Join artist Mary Church in this three-part class covering the key principles of photography. In the first part of the class, Church will talk you through the key elements including perspective, composition, color, design and imagery. Then, under her guidance, you will explore the grounds of the Sawdust Festival to create three different printed images (one 8.5”x11” and two 4”x6”) that you will take home. The final element of this class will be a display of your images and discoveries that you made during your time at this class.

To participate in this class, you will need to have either a digital camera, an iPhone/iPad, or Android/smart phones (all digital devices are welcome). This class is suitable for ages 10-110.

Cost: $95.

To visit the Sawdust website for more information, an update on classes and to register, go to https://sawdustartfestival.org/classes.

Sawdust Art Festival is located at 935 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

 

