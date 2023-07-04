NewLeftHeader

Council agrees to study potential amendment to plastic bag ban to include thicker “reusable” bags

By SARA HALL

Following a city committee’s effort to close a loophole on the current plastic bag ban, council last week unanimously agreed to direct city staff to analyze a potential amendment to the existing code and, if feasible, return with a modified ordinance to ban the thicker bags made out of plastic film.

Councilmembers voted 5-0 on June 27 to direct staff to study the issue further, including stakeholder input and potential impact, and return to council at a later date.

“To clarify, all we’re doing is just studying it,” said Councilmember Alex Rounaghi. “This is the first step in the process.”

Staff hasn’t analyzed the issue yet, confirmed Jeremy Frimond, assistant to the city manager. They don’t know the potential impact on vendors until they research the topic further, he noted, answering a council question. Staff would definitely reach out to stakeholders, grocery stores and other groups, to get their feedback on the proposed ordinance amendment. They would also conduct a legal and fiscal analysis, Frimond added.

“That would be part of the information we bring back at a later date to the city council,” he said.

This came out of the waste subcommittee as part of the ESC workplan, Frimond explained. They looked at the city’s 2012 ban on plastic bags and state laws to see if there was a “recyclability gap,” he said. They found a loophole with the criteria of what makes a plastic bag “reusable” under the state legislation, allowing them to be used in grocery stores. ESC’s analysis found that while these bags can be re-used, they are not recyclable.

“They’re ending up in landfills,” Frimond said.

Council agrees to study potential reusable plastic bag

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by George Gregorio/Courtesy of Pexels

Council directed staff to further analyze a potential amendment to the plastic bag ban to include thicker “reusable” bags

ESC members voted 8-0 on April 17 in support of an amendment to the city’s 2012 ban to clarify the “plastic” bags definition to also prohibit the sale/distribution of all plastic film bags, both disposable and reusable, at food retailers.

ESC member John Ehlers, who sits on the group’s waste subcommittee, brought the issue forward at the April meeting. In a draft document shared with the committee at the time, Ehlers pointed out that plastic bags available at some grocery stores in Laguna Beach are made out of plastic film. They create the same indestructible litter as the plastic bags that were banned by the city in 2012, he wrote. They poison landfills in the same way and pose the same danger to wildlife, he added.

Disposable plastic bags were banned at the state level in 2016. The current state law allows businesses to use plastic bags as long as they are thicker than 2.25 mils thick (1 mil is one one-thousandth of an inch).

According to the state, a reusable grocery bag must:

–Have a handle and be designed for at least 125 uses.

–Have a volume capacity of at least 15 liters (about four gallons).

–Be machine washable or capable of being cleaned and disinfected.

–Have the manufacturer’s name, country and a statement that the bag is a reusable bag designed for at least 125 uses printed on the bag or on a tag, as well as recycling instructions if the bag is recyclable.

Manufacturers find a way around this ban through a technicality, Ehlers pointed out, by making them thicker and heavier so the bags qualify as “reusable.” After full committee consideration to assess whether there is a “recyclability gap” in the existing bans, the ESC identified a loophole in both city and state bans. Specifically, grocery stores are still permitted to sell plastic film bags under the classification of “reusable” as opposed to “disposable.” It is important to note that the term “reusable plastic film” does not necessarily imply “recyclable.”

In a presentation by Orange County Waste and Recycling during a different discussion at the April 17 ESC meeting, the OCWR representatives mentioned that the plastic film products are a problem in the recycling process.

During public comment at the council meeting last week, Ehlers spoke as an individual resident of Laguna Beach (not as an official member of ESC). He encouraged the council to vote in favor of the item.

“In 2012, the City of Laguna Beach took a bold stand against the problem that the rest of the world was only beginning to wake up to: That plastic film bags are a major environmental hazard,” Ehlers said. “The recommended amendment is not a new ban on a different kind of bag, it is an attempt to close a loophole that has been used to bring plastic film bags back to Laguna Beach.”

A plastic film bag, like the ones currently being distributed by some local food retailers, will not decompose when it ends up in a landfill, Ehlers explained. They are not able to be recycled by any waste hauler operating in the area, he noted. If they mistakenly end up in the recycling stream, they will jam the sorting machines at recycling centers, putting workers at risk and bringing the work to a stop.

“And, perhaps most importantly, a plastic film bag that escapes into our coastal environment poses a mortal danger to any marine animal that is unfortunate to encounter it,” Ehlers said.

The bags that residents receive at some food retailers are made from the same petrochemicals (chemical products derived from petroleum) and pose the same hazards as the ones the city banned in 2012.

“The issue is a legal distinction between a disposable bag made of thin plastic film and a bag that has been made of the same plastic that has been disingenuously labeled ‘reusable’ because it has been made heavier and thicker,” Ehlers said.

“The ESC’s recommendation is an example of the vigilance that must be maintained to ensure that hard-won battles, like the one the city undertook in 2012, are not eroded through exploitation of loopholes that reduce the city’s earlier work to irrelevance,” Ehlers said.

He urged the council to begin the process of amending the ordinance to include all bags made of plastic film, whether they be labeled disposable or reusable “for the sake of safety, sustainability and good stewardship of the environment.”

Another ESC member and local resident, Judie Mancuso, agreed that the time has come to update the plastic bag ban. It also needs to extend to the farmers’ market, she suggested. They need to continue to educate the community and get the law as tight and where it should be in order to get all plastic bags out of the environment.

“As we all know, the planet is drowning in plastic,” Mancuso said.

Resident and co-chair of a local chapter of the Sierra Club’s California Zero Waste Committee, Hoiyin Ip said she appreciates the steps the city has taken on reducing plastic pollution. But the 2012 plastic bag ban is dated, Ip said, noting that other agencies have also updated their bans in various ways. They need a plan that covers all of the plastic waste and need to move further away from single-use plastics.

Mike Beanan, co-founder of the Laguna Bluebelt Coalition, also supported the action. In 2012, Laguna Beach was on the forefront of the issue and identified plastic bags as a major source of pollution in the environment and contributed to indestructible landfill waste.

“There have been developments in the last 11 years that have rendered Laguna’s existing ban ineffective,” he said. “The city outlawed disposable plastic bags from food retailers back in 2012, but the plastic industry responded to that by making their bags heavier and thicker so they could qualify as ‘reusable.’”

Plastic bag manufacturers discovered a loophole in the legal distinction between disposable and reusable that allowed their product to be distributed once again in cities and states that had banned them, he said.

He agreed that the thicker “reusable” plastic bags are made from the same materials and are just as dangerous as the thinner plastic bags that Laguna Beach banned in 2012.

“The spirit behind Laguna’s ban on bags in 2012 hasn’t changed. Our community still values the environment and we have a culture of sustainability,” Beanan said. “But in addition to always making progress towards doing better for the environment, we must be vigilant that the progress already we’ve already made isn’t eroded behind it.”

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.

