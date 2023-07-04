NewLeftHeader

Letters to the Editor 070423

Letters to the Editor

Surfers are somewhat to blame for sea mammal issues

Sea mammals are being poisoned by chemicals created by an immense algae bloom that is fed by fecal material contaminating the offshore waters.

Surfers who breach the natural berm at Laguna’s Aliso Beach, to create a standing wave that lasts five minutes, are sending thousands of gallons of sewage effluent into the ocean for their selfish thrills. Their careless actions contribute to the poisonous algae bloom.

A concerned surfer,

Tom Joliet

Lagune Beach

 

