NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 53  |  July 4, 2023Subscribe

Providence Mission Hospital named a Top Orange County 070423

Share this story

Providence Mission Hospital named a Top Orange County Maternity Hospital by Newsweek

 Providence Mission Hospital has been recognized by Newsweek as one of the nation’s best maternity hospitals. The outlet recognized 159 hospitals with five ribbons, the highest honor. Providence Mission Hospital is the only hospital serving south and central Orange County to achieve this status.

“We are honored that Newsweek has recognized Providence Mission Hospital for our high-quality maternity care that focuses on empowering expectant parents in our state-of-the-art birth center,” said Seth Teigen, chief executive of Providence Mission Hospital. “We salute all our caregivers, including nurse midwives, physicians and doulas, for placing the well-being of our patients and families at the forefront of their birth experience – this reflects our nationally recognized high standards of care.”

Providence Mission building

Courtesy of Providence Mission Hospital

Providence Mission Hospital is a state-of-the-art acute care regional medical center

Newsweek surveyed more than 10,000 hospital managers and maternity health care professionals and asked them to identify the nation’s top maternity hospitals. Key performance data relevant to maternity care and patient satisfaction data, along with hospital medical staff responsiveness, communication and rate of cesarean births gathered for each facility factored into the total score.

Expectant families, especially mothers, have the flexibility to tailor their birth plan to create a birth experience that meets their specific needs and preferences at Providence Mission Hospital. For families who desire a unmedicated birth, their nurse midwives and doulas work in tandem to assist with natural births in the hospital’s tranquil midwifery suites. Maternity services support the choices, comfort and safety for each mother with access to CHOC at Mission Hospital for specialized care if needed.

For additional information about Providence Mission Hospital’s maternity services, go here.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.