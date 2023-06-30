NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 52  |  June 30, 2023Subscribe

Cultural Arts Funding Grant Awards FP 063023

Share this story

Cultural Arts Funding Grant Awards

Thanks to the generous support from the Laguna Beach Tourism Marketing District, the City Council recently approved the distribution of $320,000 in grant funding to 22 nonprofit arts organizations presenting programming in the community. Designed to support both existing and new cultural arts programs, the funding is aimed at enriching the cultural landscape of Laguna Beach for both residents and visitors.

They are proud to announce that for the upcoming 2023-24 season, the following organizations were awarded funding, recognizing their outstanding contributions to the cultural fabric of Laguna Beach.

Congratulations to:

3340 Recital Series, $5,000

Coast Film Foundation, $8,000

Community Art Project, $6,000

Festival of Arts, $17,000

First Thursdays Art Walk, $15,000

Friends of Choral Music, $1,500

Kontrapunktus, $2,000

KX FM Radio, $5,000

LagunaTunes, $5,000

Laguna Beach Arts Alliance, $21,000

Laguna Beach Chamber Singers, $4,000

Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center, $25,000

Laguna Beach Live!, $30,000

Laguna Beach Sister Cities, $5,000

Laguna Community Concert Band, $12,000

Laguna Dance Festival, $30,000

Laguna Plein Air Painters Association, $23,000

LOCA Arts Education, $21,000

No Square Theatre, $30,000

Philharmonic Society of Orange County, $12,000

Sawdust Art Festival, $36,500

Third Street Writers, $6,000

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.